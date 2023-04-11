‘Frivolous’: Mike Davis, Jim Jordan Slam Alvin Bragg’s Lawsuit Against Jordan

“Bragg is now trying to cover up his brazen violations of civil rights and his obvious election interference, through today’s frivolous lawsuit to obstruct a congressional investigation.” Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P) and an advocate for a constitutionalist judiciary, ripped apart the lawsuit from Soros-tied Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Bragg last week revealed a legally laughable 34-count indictment of Donald Trump. Bragg charged Trump based on Trump’s supposed hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels through lawyer Michael Cohen. Cohen’s lawyer previously said Cohen privately paid Daniels without a refund from Trump, but Bragg won’t let up. Now, ultimately in pursuit of Trump, Bragg is also taking aim at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

As Davis tweeted, “For the first time in American history, Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg indicted a former president. And the leading opposing presidential candidate. Using federal funds. And a laughable legal theory under federal election law.” Now Bragg, who received campaign funding from a George Soros-funded PAC, has gone even farther.

Jordan himself tweeted, “First, they indict a president for no crime. Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it.”

According to the New York Times on Tuesday, Bragg’s partisan lawsuit accuses Jordan of a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” and campaign against the prosecution of Trump. The Times said the suit aims to “bar Mr. Jordan and his congressional allies [on the House Judiciary Committee] from enforcing a subpoena sent to Mark F. Pomerantz, who was once a leader of the district attorney’s Trump investigation and who later wrote a book about that experience. Mr. Pomerantz resigned early last year after Mr. Bragg, just weeks into his first term in office, decided not to seek an indictment of Trump at that time.” Despite his own witch hunt of Trump, Bragg accused Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee in his lawsuit of “‘intimidation, retaliation and obstruction’,” according to The Times.

Bragg even played the race card, accusing the Judiciary Committee of participating in a “campaign” that includes “racially charged” emails and calls from Trump supporters. I guess calling an incompetent and partisan DA incompetent and partisan is now racist?

Mike Davis tweeted a scathing critique of Bragg. He noted the Trump indictment was “[p]reviously rejected by the prior Manhattan DA (at Bragg’s urging), the Manhattan U.S. Attorney, the Federal Election Commission, and Bragg himself.” But the Democrats didn’t drop it. “Rogue leftwing prosecutors — including Mark Pomerantz — unethically went public with their political grievances,” Davis went on. “So Bragg colluded with the Biden Justice Department — including recruiting senior Biden political appointee Matthew Colangelo — to resuscitate the ‘zombie case’ against Trump.”

According to Davis, “Bragg is denying Trump due process and equal protection of the law.” Davis previously called the indictment a “sham political prosecution” in exclusive comments to PJ Media. In his April 11 tweet, Davis also called out Bragg’s soft-on-crime policies and insisted Jordan and other congressmen are just doing their jobs.

”Bragg is endangering New Yorkers by diverting federal funds from real crimes — like carjackings, robberies, assaults, rapes, and murders — to interfere in a presidential election,” Davis emphasized. “Congress has a duty, under Section 5 of the 14th Amendment and its oversight of the federal purse, to investigate.” Bragg, not Jordan, is at fault here. “Bragg is now trying to cover up his brazen violations of civil rights and his obvious election interference, through today’s frivolous lawsuit to obstruct a congressional investigation,” Davis ended.

As PJ Media’s Rick Moran noted, Bragg is a hypocrite. He apparently believes he should be “immune to investigation” no matter what he does. “House Republicans are traveling to New York City to hold a hearing on Bragg’s ‘pro-crime’ policies that include no bail or reduced bail for dangerous offenders, and a refusal to prosecute many crimes, including prostitution and fare evasion,” Moran wrote. So Bragg responded with a ridiculous statement calling his crime-ridden burgh the “safest big city in America“ and accusing House Republicans of a “political stunt.” Moran noted that major crimes rose 22% in New York in 2022. Some safe city.

In the end, Bragg is making his shaky indictment of Trump more indefensible by going after GOP congressmen trying to do their jobs.