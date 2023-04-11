WATCH: Pentagon Official Confronted Over Military's 5 Consecutive Failed Audits

The U.S. military suffers from a severe accounting deficiency.

Via Responsible Statecraft, Nov. 2022:

Last week, the Department of Defense revealed that it had failed its fifth consecutive audit… The Pentagon only managed to account for 39 percent of its $3.5 trillion in assets… The news came as no surprise to Pentagon watchers. After all, the U.S. military has the distinction of being the only U.S. government agency to have never passed a comprehensive audit. But what did raise some eyebrows was the fact that DoD made almost no progress in this year’s bookkeeping: Of the 27 areas investigated, only seven earned a clean bill of financial health… The Pentagon’s most famous recent boondoggle is the F-35 program, which has gone over its original budget by $165 billion to date. But examples of overruns abound: As Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Jack Reed (D-RI) wrote in 2020, the lead vessel for every one of the Navy’s last eight combatant ships came in at least 10 percent over budget, leading to more than $8 billion in additional costs.

Conservatives who want the state to run like a business should be rightfully outraged that the U.S. military, with its $886 billion effective budget request for 2023, expects that it can skate by with five consecutive failed audits and somehow still escape any kind of fiscal reckoning from the institutions of public trust tasked with its oversight.

Jon Stewart recently pressed Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks on this issue. Unforthcoming, defensive, and condescending, she came out looking less than stellar. If her mission was to assuage public concerns over how her bosses put to use the hundreds of billions of dollars with which they are entrusted, she failed.

The entire six-minute clip is worth watching, if for no other reason than to gain a deeper appreciation of the hubris and disdain that bureaucrats like Hicks have for the media and the public that consumes it. No one in a position of authority has reminded them that they are public servants for years, and so naturally they are offended by probing questions about their publicly-funded activities.

Here is a truncated version of Stewart’s questioning, as transcribed via Task & Purpose: