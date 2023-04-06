The Morning Briefing: Alvin Bragg's Insane Clown Circus Adds a Kangaroo to the Court

Top O’ the Briefing

When it was announced that “Bragg’s Folly” would be getting its Manhattan premiere this week, we all knew that would be the dominant story for days. Those of us on the non-rabid side of the political aisle knew that it was going to be a you-know-what show, but it’s even worse than I imagined.

And I have quite the imagination, ladies and gentlemen.

I don’t write about legal matters because I only know enough about the law to avoid breaking it. I have colleagues who are much better equipped to deal with such things and they’ve been doing a splendid job of it these past few days.

My friend Stephen Green wrote about what he called “the most outrageous claim” in the kinda/sorta indictment charges against Trump:

“The charges against Trump do not include any tax fraud offenses,” Josh Gerstein reported on Wednesday, “that some legal experts said they hoped to see to buttress the seriousness of the case.” I must interrupt myself for a moment to remind you that when someone at POLITICO uses a phrase like “some legal experts said…,” what they really mean is, “group-thinking swamp-dwellers all agree…” That done, let’s get back to Gerstein’s report. “The statement of facts [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg filed along with the indictment makes a surprising claim,” and when Gerstein describes it as “surprising,” what I took away from it was “gob-smackingly stupid.” The problem, you see, is “that Trump and his associates engaged in deception by paying New York state more in taxes than it was owed.” Trump cheated on his taxes by paying too much in taxes? What was he supposed to be distracting us from — that Orange Man Bad because Orange Man Bad?

We’ve been using the term “banana republic” to describe what has been going on, and it’s been fitting. At this rate, however, the United States may find itself getting sued by other banana republics for being an embarrassment to the team.

If you’ve been reading various assessments of the 34 charges, you know that even the left media is having difficulty finding a legal expert who will say that any of it is legally sound. Someone just coming out of a coma and attempting to get up to speed on this story might wonder if Alvin Bragg ever really went to law school.

Robert posted something yesterday that illustrates the kind of incestuous leftist backroom unfairness Trump is up against:

The judge in Donald Trump’s case is Acting New York County Supreme Court Justice Juan Manuel Merchan, about whom our Townhall colleague Mia Cathell has made some interesting discoveries: “According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, Merchan donated three times to ActBlue in the summer of 2020, once on July 26, 2020, when the judge’s donation was—according to the FEC—earmarked for President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. The other two of Merchan’s contributions were pledged to the Progressive Turnout Project (PTP), a left-wing PAC that rallies voter turnout for Democrat candidates, and Stop Republicans, a PTP sub-project that’s dedicated to ‘resisting’ Trump and the Republican Party.” Does all this mean that Merchan won’t be able to judge Trump fairly? Not necessarily. But it certainly makes it less likely.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE…MOVE ALONG, PEOPLE.

It gets worse. Robert goes on to detail that the judge’s daughter was involved with the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020. If you’re the type of person who believes in coincidence, then this won’t mean much to you. I believe in my chances of winning Powerball more than I believe in coincidence, so this all smells like rotting fish carcasses to me.

Those fish carcasses are all dressed in Leonid Brezhnev uniforms and speaking fluent Russian in my version of the story, by the way.

If the word “railroaded” hasn’t popped into your head yet, it will after another day or so of reading about Alvin Bragg’s unhealthy obsession. That’s what’s happening to President Trump here and the opening line to Schlichter’s latest column perfectly conveys how I feel about anyone on the right who isn’t outraged and ready to go to the mat over it:

Conservatives whose reaction to the banana republic shenanigans of a leftist DA in a leftist city using a ridiculous perversion of the law to take out an enemy of the leftists is anything less than a desire to deal the pain right back are worse than useless.

There is some anger seething these past few weeks in conservatives I’ve known to be mostly calm and easy going. Yes, they’ve always been passionate about politics and what’s happening to the country, they just managed to do it without raising their voices or dropping an f-bomb or two.

Both the volume and the f-bomb frequency have gone up recently, and I’m not the one doing it.

If America isn’t yet at a dangerous boiling point, Alvin Bragg has turned up the heat considerably by embarrassing the Republic with his “GET TRUMP” fever dream.

I’m not sure exactly how to gird my loins but I’m going to figure it out and get right on that.

