Stormy Daniels Made Far More as Trump 'Victim' Than She Ever Did as a Porn Actress

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has cashed in on her notoriety, sporting a net worth of $6 million, according to her latest tax filing. She has an annual income of $800,000 with $1 million in assets and $3 million in investments.

By contrast, her net worth in 2018 — prior to her becoming entangled in the thicket of legal filings against Trump — was $710,000. Clearly, extorting money from Donald Trump has been very profitable for Miss Daniels.

Since then, Daniels has squeezed every last penny out of the publicity that came from the $130,000 paid to her by Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen. In the process, she has increased her net worth nearly tenfold and become a super-celebrity.

And the money keeps “pouring in.”

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond…also don't want to spill my champagne 😜 #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

Reuters:

Daniels, 44, is an author, director and media personality. She launched her own reality TV show, “Spooky Babes”, in which she searches haunted houses as a “paranormal investigator”, and she once flirted with a U.S. Senate bid as a Democrat-turned-Republican. When a Twitter user asked what “the whore” was doing one day this week, Daniels responded, “Not sure why you’re curious but… Just fed my horse and mucked stalls, signing photos and #teamstormy shirts and mailing them, booking crew/location for a music video I’m directing, floating in my pool and then my live show.” “Basically the usual,” she added. She is not shy about capitalizing on the attention around her connection to Trump. She points out he has done the same – but, in her view, has faced far less criticism. “You take the opportunity,” Daniels said on a Wednesday livestream on OnlyFans, an online subscription platform known for adult content, according to a report by British newspaper The Independent. “Isn’t that what America is all about?”

Turning obscenity into cash isn’t exactly what the Founders had in mind when they wrote the Constitution. I might also ask how Trump has “done the same” when he’s been insisting since 2018 that the affair never happened. And Trump certainly hasn’t profited from Daniels’ notoriety. If anything, it’s damaged him.

But Daniels’ porn career is seeing a resurgence.

Trump has raised more than $2 million for his legal defense since predicting on March 18 that he would soon be arrested, according to his campaign. A Trump fundraising group sent an email asking supporters for more contributions after his indictment. After he announced his impending arrest, searches for Daniels on the website Pornhub jumped 21,655%, according to the site’s research and analysis branch. A spokesperson for Daniels could not be reached for comment.

Holding Stormy Daniels in ill repute for taking off her clothes in front of a camera and performing sex acts is inevitable in a country like America. It’s also inevitable that Daniels would make a good living doing it. No one should begrudge Daniels for using her physical assets to make a good living.

But we can certainly condemn in no uncertain terms her shameless promotion of an alleged affair with the president to increase her wealth. That’s a line that shouldn’t have been crossed no matter how much encouragement she got from the anti-Trump media.