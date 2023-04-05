Actor Leonardo DiCaprio took the stand and testified in the federal trial of Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, founder of the hip hop band Fugees, and his alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme that included a huge — and illegal — donation to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

FACT-O-RAMA! Fugees are best known for their cover of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

DiCaprio recalled a conversation with Malaysian financier Jho Low, who mentioned that he was looking to donate millions of dollars to the Obama campaign by giving the money to Michel and having him pass it to Obama’s people.

Fast Facts:

Low was sentenced — in absentia — to a 10-year sentence in a Kuwaiti court for his role in laundering roughly $1 billion of the almost $4.5 billion worth of Chinese currency he allegedly swindled in what’s known as the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

Low claimed he wanted to donate between $20-$30 million dollars to Obama.

it is illegal for American presidential candidates to accept donations from foreigners.

The DOJ charged Low for trying to donate money to lobby the Trump administration, hoping to have the charges against him relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal dropped.

Low is on the lam and is believed to be hiding in China or Macau. China denies harboring him.

“It was a significant sum, something to the tune of $20-30 million,” DiCaprio testified in court. “I said, ‘Wow that’s a lot of money!’”

Additional witnesses testified that they were wired money from Low and asked to forward it to the Obama campaign.

LAST OF THE GREAT INTERNATIONAL PLAYBOYS-O-RAMA! Low threw lavish parties and hung out with Hollywood elites. He once dated Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr. The DOJ directed her to surrender almost $8 million in bling that Low gave her.

Michel allegedly took the mad stacks from Low and used them to lobby Obama’s government on behalf of Low and the Chinese Communist Party.

He distributed $21.6 million to American straw donors who would then donate it to the Obama campaign, concealing the fact that the money came from Low.

Michel was paid a whopping $70 million for his role in the multi-million dollar donation scheme and for his role in the Trump donation scandal.

Michel’s defense attorney subpoenaed former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, as well as former Presidents Obama and Trump. U.S. Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wouldn’t allow it.

Michel was hit with 11 counts in both the Obama and Trump donation affairs.

If found guilty on all counts, Michel is looking at a possible 22-year sentence in federal prison.