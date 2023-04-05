Columns
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 215: PJM's Chris Queen Joins Me to Talk About Liberal War on Christians

By Stephen Kruiser 7:44 PM on April 05, 2023
(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

My friend and colleague Chris Queen and I discuss the fact that in these oh-so-sensitive of times in America that the left not only tolerates but foments anti-Christian bigotry.

Nashville School Shooting
AP Photo/John Amis

Leftists have been bigoted towards Christians for a very long time, of course. It’s gotten much worse in the last few years however. Chris and I talk about why, and we also share whether we think secularism has won a permanent victory in America.

It’s a serious discussion, but we have some lighthearted moments too. Jump in and listen to me compare myself to St. Peter.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

