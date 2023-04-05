Attorney Joe Tacopina: Trump's 'Knees Do Not Buckle'

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina appeared on Good Day New York Wednesday morning to discuss Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s abusive prosecution of the former president. During the interview, Tacopina described a resolute Trump who remains strong and stiff-spined and determined to pursue a righteous course of legal action. The interview reminds us what a rare individual former President Donald J. Trump is: the more Big Left attacks him, the more energized he becomes to fight back — and he has the guts, spine, and resources to do it.

The morning news show Good Day New York on Fox 5 in NYC is an undiscovered gem. Anchors Rosanna Scotto and Bianca Peters interview top-tier guests and, in a civil, intelligent, and forthright New Yorker manner, hold their feet to the fire. They do this with Democrats and Republicans alike, and they do a great job asking the questions the viewer would ask if s/he had the opportunity.

Scotto asked Tacopina, “Sometimes it’s easier to take a plea deal than it is to go through the trial. It’s going to be a very expensive and lengthy trial. Will the former president take a plea deal?”

Tacopino gave a bracing reply:

Rosanna, there’s one thing in life that I can guarantee you — aside from taxes and death, I guess — is that Donald Trump will never take a plea in this case. This is not a case [that’s going to be resolved] by plea. This case should be dismissed on papers, because there’s insufficiency in the charges in the law. It’s a misapplication of the law. We’re talking about a federal election campaign issue and the laws therein being charged by a state prosecutor, when federal election officials did not charge Donald Trump or indicate there was any wrongdoing. The Justice Department — who has jurisdiction, actually — did not charge Donald Trump. So this case is not going to survive, I don’t think, a challenge, a legal challenge.

Bianca Peters mentioned that Trump’s team may not get all the evidence from the DA’s office for two months, prompting Tacopina to lay out the likely next steps in the case:

Once we have that evidence — I don’t think it will be two months, but we’ll start working on our motions. We have a slew of motions that we’re already thinking about. Obviously, we need to get all the discovery, all the evidence, um, and really dissect everything, and understand really what they’re trying to say the underlying crime was, although we have a sneaking suspicion it’s campaign law violations. Once we have that, we’ll start making motions. Motions to dismiss are coming. Motions for selective prosecution are clearly coming. Prosecutor misconduct — those are coming.

Later in the interview, Scotto said, “So let’s talk about Mr. Trump and his demeanor yesterday. A lot of people said he was very soft-spoken in court, not the usual Donald Trump demeanor. He tweeted about that it was surreal going into the courthouse yesterday. … Has reality hit for him? What has he said to you, ah, going forward?”

Tacopina replied:

No, I mean, it was Donald Trump, yesterday, was a very classy individual who — classy in this sense: he was subdued in court in the sense that he didn’t speak in court. He’s not supposed to, other than saying not guilty. He wasn’t that subdued when he said that. I mean, he was stoic. He sat there, he didn’t make any moves, faces, statements. He acted perfectly appropriately. Obviously, anyone going through something like this shouldn’t be happy, shouldn’t be waving and smiling. So of course, it’s a somber moment when you’re being falsely accused.

Scotto followed up a little later with, “But, Joe, let me ask you something,” and true to form, she asked what we’ve all been wondering about the Democrats’ Public Enemy No. 1. “You know, [Trump] is facing court cases all over the country. You know, at some point does he say, ‘I just don’t have the stamina for this. I’m gonna pull out of the race and just focus on the court?’ I mean, every which way — Georgia, this way — I mean, how can you continue to go on like this?” After all, Trump is 76 years old, and he has already been under heavy attack for nearly six years. How much of this persecution can any man stand?

Tacopina’s answer was bracing and reassuring:

He’s like an extraterrestrial, ha ha! I mean, I don’t know; he is different. He’s the toughest guy I know. His knees do not buckle. He seems to get more emboldened, more strong as, as false allegations come his way, as, as the weaponization of the justice system points at him. He’s not going anywhere. Roseanna, I mean, if you look at what’s happened since he’s been indicted a week ago, um, it’s sort of daunting. Most people who are in an election or are … running a campaign get indicted, they withdraw from the race with a heartfelt speech, they disappear from public eye, and never to be heard from again. Donald Trump on the other hand gets indicted, his poll numbers go skyrocketing up. Um, he gets $7 million in three days in campaign donations from people who are outraged. So that’s, you know, he plays by a different playbook. And it seems to work for him.

So take heart, patriots. As his attorney assures us, Trump is not going anywhere. TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) has always been both a curse and a superpower for him. It’s a curse because of the burden it places on his shoulders and the target it paints on his back. But it’s a superpower because it drives Leftists to go too far in their pursuit of him, exposing themselves and their institutions as rotten to the core, so everyone can see.

WATCH the full interview with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina: