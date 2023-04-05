Why The Left Went After Trump

Despite experts from both sides of the political spectrum criticizing Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s weak indictment of Donald Trump, it remains unclear why he pursued the case. In fact, many believe should be dismissed outright. Some speculate that Bragg may have simply wanted to boost his own image by becoming known as the DA who indicted Trump. Alternatively, there may be other factors at play. During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News Tuesday night, conservative radio host Mark Levin not only criticized the indictment but also offered an explanation for why the progressive left has persistently sought to target Trump.

“First of all, one of the things on top of everything else is there has to be an underlying crime,” Levin pointed out. “People are saying, ‘Well, what is it?’ I’m saying, ‘Well, what underlying crime did Donald Trump commit?’ He didn’t commit any underlying crime, and he wasn’t charged with any underlying crime. He wasn’t charged with federal election violations, even though that’s not the jurisdiction of the DA. There’s nothing here.”

Levin went on to point out that there wouldn’t have been multiple investigations, committees, and even a warrant with an FBI SWAT team sent to Donald Trump’s home if he weren’t a historic figure. He added that there are currently grand juries controlled by Democrats investigating Donald Trump that “have to concoct all these phony crimes because he didn’t do anything.”

He then criticized Bragg, arguing that he should be disbarred for pursuing a weak case against Trump and stating that “the legal profession is an embarrassment right now.” Levin called on judges to “get their act together and get this country back” instead of “giving a rubber stamp to all this behavior.”

“Now Donald Trump is a historic figure,” Levin contained. “You think if he was Mitt Romney, they’d give a damn? No! No. You think if he frankly was a Bush that they’d give a damn? No. Look at Trump today — he gives his speech at Mar-a-Lago — this is a man who’s committed to fighting these abuses, who’s committed to fighting these Marxists, who’s committed to fighting the tyranny. He talks about securing the border; they don’t want to secure the border. He talks about sound money; they don’t want sound money. He talks about building up the military; they want a woke military. He backs the cops; they hate the cops. And I could go on and on and on. Look what he did to our economy. Look what he did with energy independence.”

But there’s another reason why they went after Trump, as Levin pointed out.

“He was supposed to be Barack Obama’s third term with Hillary Clinton, and he stopped them,” Levin said. “And this is payback and they’re not going to give up.”

The future impact on Trump’s political career is uncertain, but it is clear that the left will continue to use its power to target its political adversaries. If the legal system is allowed to be manipulated as a tool for political revenge, it creates a dangerous precedent that undermines the very foundations of democracy. It is critical to remain vigilant and prevent the weaponization of the legal system against political opponents. Failure to do so will inevitably lead us down a path toward a third-world banana republic, where the rule of law is disregarded and political power is abused without accountability.