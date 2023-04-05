Anthony Fauci Quietly Takes New Job as 'Strategic Adviser' at Italian Bio Lab

With much sycophantic, slobbering fanfare from corporate media fangirls, the main government proponent of the U.S. COVID-19 lockdowns and vax mandates “retired” late last year.

Like a CIA agent, though, does the chief Public Health™ officer ever really retire?

What is the cagey federal retiree up to now, aside from collecting $50k speaking fees in addition to his pension as the highest-paid federal employee in history?

Via ANSA (translated from original Italian), March 29, 2023:

The immunologist Anthony Fauci has accepted to work informally as strategic adviser to Rino Rappuoli, scientific director of the Siena Biotechnopolo, an institution founded by the ministries of University, Health, Economy and Economic Development with the aim of dedicating applied research in biotechnology and life sciences.

The Italian bio lab, Biotecnopolo, markets itself as a cutting-edge “anti-pandemic” research facility (translated from original Italian):

The Foundation aims to promote and develop applied research and innovation in the field of biotechnology, in the field of life sciences, also for the purpose of combating pandemics.

It carries out functions of promotion and coordination of study, research, technical-scientific development and technology transfer activities and innovative processes for the purpose of combating pandemics. The Foundation also performs the functions of anti-pandemic hub through the “National Anti-Pandemic Center-CNAP.”

It is unclear why Anthony Fauci would head off to an Italian bio lab to continue his legacy of support for dangerous “anti-pandemic” research of the type he funded at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China through his colleague’s “nonprofit” Ecohealth Alliance.

After all, the U.S. has bio labs scattered across the globe.

What we do know is that Fauci and the NIH have a history of exporting dangerous research abroad that is otherwise illegal in the United States.

In 2014, the U.S. government banned gain-of-function research in Chapel Hill, N.C. on the grounds that it was too dangerous. Instead of giving up the project, Anthony Fauci facilitated the export of the operation through grantmaking to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The rest, as they say, is history. A “novel coronavirus,” as it was known then, appeared on the scene in Wuhan in the fall of 2019 — coincidentally, the Public Health™ authorities would have you believe, adjacent to the site of Fauci-funded gain-of-function research on coronavirus pathogenicity.

By what miscarriage of justice is Anthony Fauci permitted to gallivant about the globe, overseeing shady “anti-pandemic” research (which probably means “gain-of-function”), and likely charging exorbitant fees to do so?

Why is Fauci not presently in the United States, summoned before Congress under penalty of perjury, to testify to the extent of his malfeasance across his multiple decades as the highest-paid employee on the government payroll and beyond?