SWAT Team Called After Woman Seen Entering Trump Tower With a Rifle

A Chicago SWAT team rushed to Trump International Hotel and Tower on Wednesday after getting a report that a woman with a rifle walked into the building.

The woman entered the Chicago establishment around 11:15 a.m., according to police reports. Police radio traffic reveals the woman went to an apartment on the 27th floor. She was overheard saying she was “tired of being abused by her husband.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The Trump International Hotel and Tower is 98 stories high and overlooks Lake Michigan.

After an hours-long standoff, the woman surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police said the situation was likely domestic and had nothing to do with politics, even though it came less than 24 hours after former President Trump was arrested on 34 counts of codswallop. Police also ascertained that the incident was not terror-related.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is currently awaiting evaluation.

Like most large blue cities, Chicago has seen an explosion of violence since the 2020 riots honoring Saint George Floyd.

HIDDEN FACT-O-RAMA! Though the mainstream media was happy to lionize George Floyd, many news outlets “forgot” to tell people that Mr. Floyd pointed a gun at the belly of a pregnant woman while her toddler looked on.

The Windy City isn’t safe year-round, but in summer, you’re most likely to catch a South Side mosquito bullet. Chicago’s yearly “Festival of Lead” begins on Memorial Day weekend every year and runs to Labor Day.

As of this writing, Chicago has already seen 578 people shot and 131 murdered.

Chicago had a total of 3,620 of its denizens perforated last year and 737 total murders. That breaks down to a person getting ventilated every 2.26 hours and someone killed every 11.56 hours.

All these shootings occurred despite Illinois’ stringent gun laws. And if those useless laws weren’t useless enough, the state of Illinois enacted two more on January 1, 2023.

BLAST-O-RAMA! Chicago’s new mayor-elect, Brandon Johnson, is Lori Lightfoot on steroids. If you need a TV, head to Chicago NOW, as Mr. Johnson thinks looting is acceptable.

Leftists are quick to point out that roughly half the guns recovered after Chicago crimes come from out of state, yet none have admitted that most criminals who use them are indeed from Chicago. Guns don’t pull triggers; people do.

RELATED: If Indiana Is to Blame for Chicago’s ‘Gun Violence,’ Why Isn’t Indianapolis a War Zone Too?

Gun-grabbing Marxists seized on last year’s tragic July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, by a liberal to keep semi-automatic rifles out of the hands of law-abiding Americans.

With the Safe T Act—also known as liberal bail reform—spreading from Chicago to the rest of the state, now would be a good time for good guys and gals to buy some good guns—while they still can.