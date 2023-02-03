The Morning Briefing: New and Improved Kevin McCarthy Passes First Test as Speaker

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sara Beth was convinced that mastering calligraphy would finally get one of her monthly fan letters noticed by Judge Judy.

These weekly check-ins on the new Republican majority are becoming rather pleasant. I count myself among the many who were convinced that I’d be doubling my monthly whiskey budget to deal with Team McCarthy. Thankfully — especially in this economy — the whiskey budget remains unchanged.

McCarthy faced his first potential hiccup this week in his attempt to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Matt wrote about how that worked out:

The notoriously anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was kicked off the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday in a close 218-211 vote. Omar has claimed, without evidence, that Republicans are discriminating against her because of her race, religion, and nationality.

As anyone who has been paying attention knows, that’s Omar’s response every time she’s taken to task for her raging anti-Semitic and anti-American ways. She’s a despicable human being who the Dems have allowed to remain so without any consequences. She’s not going to be happy with a new sheriff in town.

There were a few Republicans threatening to buck McCarthy and vote to keep Omar on the committee. As late as Wednesday evening, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was still saying that she was a firm “No” on ousting Omar, and it was thought that there might be enough others to screw things up for the new speaker.

When the vote finally came, it broke along party lines with, as Matt reported, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) voting “Present.”

Mace told Axios that she was getting “called to the principal’s office quite a lot,” referring to McCarthy’s efforts to sway her. He put a lot of effort into winning over the holdouts, If this hadn’t gone his way, it would have been a quick and hideous end to the honeymoon.

It would also have been a field day for the press.

Instead, we’re being treated to the spectacle of some of Omar’s Squad pals losing it over her removal, which Bonchie covered over at RedState. Squeaky Ocasio-Cortez’s meltdown was particularly unhinged and delicious. She’s jumping up and down like a scorpion got loose in her pants.

Again, I think that the rule changes under which McCarthy is operating will actually make him a stronger, more effective speaker than if he’d gotten the job under the old rules.

While this was a test for McCarthy, it will probably be one of the easier ones he faces. Omar is loathed by a lot of people, many of them Democrats. It’s not a herculean task to turn sentiment against her.

Still, it’s another good mark on McCarthy’s early speakership.

We’ve got to enjoy the wins while we can.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

The Mailbag of Magnificence

And we’re back. Let’s kick things off with this from Jim:

Stephen,

Love the Morning Briefing. It’s one of my first reads of the day and it

goes well with coffee. Keep up the good work.

Please don’t use the phrase “mainstream media” as they obviously are not

mainstream. I use “corporate media”, “clickbait media”, or “DNC

stenographers” when referring to the flying monkeys.

I’m glad you’re enjoying the MB, Jim. I’ve been writing about liberal bias in the mainstream media for over 20 years. The term still applies. The fact that they’re mainstream is what makes them a problem. You know who’s corporate media? Me. And all of my Salem/Townhall Media colleagues, like Ed Morrissey, Katie Pavlich, and Kira Davis, to name a few. I’m not going to lump us in with the likes of Don Lemon or the Opinion loons at The New York Times. This would be a good time for all involved to defer to my expertise.

Brice writes:

Thank you for the Kabana Tunes video reminding us there was a time when Linda Ronstadt was hot and before we knew she was a total loon. I will still always be in awe of her singing.

Fun fact, Brice: Linda’s older sister was my dad’s high school sweetheart and lifelong friend. They died three months apart. I’ve known Linda a long time — she used to babysit me. She’s always been WAAAAY left. She came to a show of mine once and said, “I don’t agree with any of your politics but, damn, you’re funny.” I haven’t seen her in over 20 years. Everybody in that family can sing and play guitar, by the way.

This is from Jeffrey:

Dear Mr. Kruiser,

I have the perfect solution for the Dem’s VP problem. Merely have Vice President Harris announce that she has to resign the position in order to spend family time with her husband, who has just become pregnant with their next child.

By the way, as for the Uno tournament: It is my firm belief that if you want to shatter friendships or familial ties, and you don’t have enough time for a game of Monopoly, Uno is your answer.

All the best!

You’re a true problem solver, Jeffrey. And now I want to play Uno again.

Steven has some thoughts on Trump/DeSantis:

Mr. Kruiser,

Thanks for all you do on the Morning Briefing.

I “wish” there was someone close to Trump who would/could smack him upside the head before this gets out of control.

He should be courting Desantis as the VP. This would give them 4 more years of Trump, with a follow-on 8 years worth of Desantis. DeSantis could provide an effective balance, as well as, someone who could be tasked with actually “doing” things.

Hopefully, with almost 12 years of control we might have the slimmest possibility of making some meaningful change to the uniparty structure.

I’ve got a nagging feeling that Trump’s biggest opponent for the 2024 nomination will be his ego. I don’t know if you saw it, but I wrote at the beginning of the week that his obsession with DeSantis is getting creepy and makes him look weak. What you laid out would be ideal. Unfortunately, Trump has decided that DeSantis is the monster under his bed.

We’ll finish with an excerpt from a long email from Susan, mostly because the subject line is “Oh Majestic Magnificent King Kruiser!!”

Responding to my recent column on movies, Susan tells a story about buying a farmhouse in which the previous owners left over 3000 movies scattered across various forms of media. Here’s what she did with them:

I’ve never had a TV in my homes, preferring to read, or create things, (although I do watch some comedy on my tablet in my ‘spare’ time), so those movies were just taking up space I preferred to use for other things. I gave them away, all or none kind of deal, to a guy that was hauling trash from around the area. It didnt matter to me what he did with them.

The previous owners also left all tools, mowers, tractors, furniture, huge supply of light bulbs, building supplies, owner manuals for EVERYTHING ever installed or purchased for the farm, etc. Crazy or OCD, I’m not sure.

Anyway, love all you do to improve our ‘mental’ health!! You’re the very BESTEST ‘King’ I’ve never known!!!!

Thank you very much, Susan. I think my legacy will definitely be that I improved the mental health of America. Now I want to buy a farmhouse.

Thank you all for your emails. This was a fun mailbag. Looking forward to next Friday!

Everything Isn’t Awful

Yes. Sound on. I don’t know why, but I cracked up.

PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser. ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #25: Finnish, Trans, and Figure Skater Is No Way to Go Through Life, Son

Was It Personal? Authorities Investigating Rumor That Tyre Nichols Was in a Relationship With Officer’s Ex

Feinstein Hasn’t Indicated Whether She’s Retiring, but Her Fundraising Haul May Tell the Tale

Send ’em to Gitmo. Pro-abortion Street Mob Continues to Intimidate Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh

EVERYTHING’S FINE. Why Is a Giant Chinese Spy Balloon Hovering Over Montana?

N.J. Republican Tragically Shot in Apparent Premeditated Murder

Pfizer Director of mRNA Research Raises Fertility Worries Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Video: Christians Who Defended the West From Islamic Conquest

4-year-old Boy Forced to Participate in Pride March by School in UK

Systemic Racism: African Americans vs. Coptic Christians

Two More U.S. Jihadis You Heard Nothing About

America Is Suffering From an ‘Infection’ of Karens

Call Child Protective Services: Weeping Ron Klain Calls Biden ‘the Best Father and Role Model I Know’

Hispanic Legislators in Connecticut Have Had It With the Weird Woke Nicknames

‘Great Replacement’: German Government Floods Tiny Village With 400 ‘Asylum Seekers’

I’ll self-medicate, thanks. Medical Schools Sacrifice Entry Standards at Altar of Racial Equity

BREAKING: Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar Kicked Off House Foreign Relations Committee

‘Beauty Company’ CEO Orchestrates Online Petition to Redefine ‘Beauty,’ Cites ‘Ageism,’ ‘Sexism’

Legos and a Lunchables. Here’s What Biden Reportedly Offered Putin for Peace With Ukraine

Comrade Bernie Sanders to Charge $95 to Attend His Book Debut

Lock Us Up: Joe Biden’s Plan to Save the Planet

Free Willy! Human, er, Member Found at Gas Station

Townhall Mothership

Biden’s New Intelligence Advisor Had An ‘Acute Mental Health Crisis’ Following Trump’s 2016 Win

It’s called “Pulling a Swalwell.” AOC Funneled Thousands Into Chinese Foreign Agent

Trans Person Charged With Indecent Exposure for Using YMCA Women’s Locker Room

Tucker Carlson Explained What Happened After He Invited Boris Johnson on the Show

Matt Gaetz urges Congress to abolish ATF

Cam&Co. Is anyone happy with Alabama’s permitess carry law?

Media tripping over itself to defend California gun control

The disappearing law-enforcement presence in San Francisco

#ShockedFace. NIH quashed study because it wouldn’t show what they wanted.

McCarthy defends women in sports

Democrats Go Ballistic on the House Floor After Their Own Precedent Backfires

Don Lemon Gets into More Difficulty at CNN After Blow-Up With Co-Host

He’s losing it. ‘Begged Me for an Endorsement’: Trump Lays It on Bigly, Claims He Saved ‘Dead’ DeSantis’ Career

WaPo’s Matt Viser says Hunter Biden’s laptop doesn’t have ‘much’ implicating his father

How would you feel if you saw this woman open-carrying at the grocery store?

Socialist Party reminds us that REAL socialism has never been tried

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Me. Republicans Can’t Afford any ‘Unforced Errors’ Candidates in 2024

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #60: Can Diversity Dems Ditch Kamala?

VodkaPundit. UKRAINE WAR: Here Comes the Russian Wave

Would Kari Lake Make a Good Running Mate for Trump?

After Four Mass Shootings in California, Newsom Moves to Limit Citizens’ Ability to Protect Themselves

Yes, Ilhan Omar Had to Be Punished — and Democrats Know This

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Ed Morrissey – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

Bee Me

Trump Attacks DeSantis For Failing To Fire Dr. Fauci, Rushing Untested Vaccine https://t.co/D3Jdtqs9Cc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 2, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

Here’s a great song to kick start your weekend. I got to see him live once.