Pro-abortion Street Mob Continues to Intimidate Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh

Another week, another demented protest by pro-death abortion zealots in front of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house. This illegal activity by street thugs has been going on since May when someone at the Supreme Court illegally leaked news of the impending overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Clearly, illegality is an unpunished way of life in both the Judicial and Executive branches in Washington these days. Protests “in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer” with an intent to intimidate is forbidden by 18 U.S. Code 1507. Yet, Attorney General Merrick Garland, like one of those pathetic bought-and-paid-for legal figures in a bad B-Western, has no intention of stopping the mob as they mete out their vigilante justice. If any judge dares cross the mob, they will make them and their families pay. Sunday after Sunday, week after week, they will be menaced and intimidated in their homes.

Similar activity goes on in front of the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Yes, if the Senate approves a judge nominated by President Trump that the mob doesn’t approve of, they will make their life hell until they rule in favor of the mob from the bench. All this goes on as the creeps at the Department of Justice stand idly by and laugh at the law. All as the Justices’ families are emotionally lynched week after week. The sicker a puppy you are, the more likely you are to rise to the top at the Department of Justice.

Sen. Chuck Schumer once warned President Trump that if he crossed the intelligence community, they would “have six ways from Sunday at getting back at” him. Well, the intelligence community are pikers compared to the Department of Justice, where a wink and a nod from Democrat Party shock troops is all the same to that blind horse.

At Justice Barrett’s home, the mob chants, “Cut her time short!” At Justice Kavanaugh’s home, they add slander to menace, shouting, “Cut his time short. Rapists should not rule the court!” There has already been an assassination attempt on Kavanaugh’s life at his home. What about the phrase “cut their time short” is too hard for Justice Department to understand?

Sadly, the mob at the latest protest used the “say his name” gambit, demanding people say Tyre Nichols’s name. Nichols is the young man who died tragically after a confrontation with police last week in Memphis. The sad fact is the leading cause of death in the black community isn’t homicide: it is abortion. In New York City, more blacks are aborted than born. No one can say the names of these children because abortionists dispatched each of them before they were even given a name.

The tragic ignorance of the mob is to be pitied. The tragic negligence of the Department of Justice is more malicious, since they clearly know exactly what they are doing to advance the pro-abortion agenda.