'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #60: Can Diversity Dems Ditch Kamala?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
Head up: Kevin is now creating a custom cocktail for each episode and posting the ingredients ahead of time so that you, dear reader, can drink along with him if you want to. Keep an eye out every Wednesday for that.
Now that we’re about to officially begin the 2024 presidential election slog, Democrats are coming to the realization that their incumbent ticket looks more like excess baggage that needs to be jettisoned than a winner.
President LOLEightyone million is easy enough to push aside. He’s a 107-year-old white guy who doesn’t have any friends. Even his wife doesn’t like him. If she did, she wouldn’t have put him through the last few years.
Vice President Kamala Harris presents a problem, however. She checks off two boxes on the HISTORIC FIRST diversity hiring list. The Dems can’t simply ask her to step aside. She wouldn’t do that anyway, being that close to the prize. We discuss whether it’s even possible and how they might accomplish it if it is.
Kevin and I also explore Western wear, because we’re nothing if not fashion-forward.
As always, we finish with our regular segments, “Douchebag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden,” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck.”
Enjoy!