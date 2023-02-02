Comrade Bernie Sanders to Charge $95 to Attend His Book Debut

In case you weren’t aware, Bernie Sanders is still around. I know, it surprised me, too. Sanders is an avowed socialist who caucuses with the Democrats while claiming to be an independent. After all, hanging out with Democrats is how you tell me you’re a socialist without actually telling me you are a socialist. Of course, Bernie is as rich as Midas, enabling him to blither about the glories of socialism to his aging heart’s content while still enjoying his lake house.

And he writes books about socialism, including his latest offering, It’s Okay To Be Angry About Capitalism. Oh, and the book costs around $28, as opposed to a free download for the oppressed masses. If for some reason you want a copy, since maybe you have a couch missing a leg or you need to line a birdcage, it hits the shelves on the 21st of this month. Get to your bookstore early to snatch up multiple copies, especially if you have a big birdcage. I hear parrots can be messy.

On top of that, Bernie is having an event to celebrate the release of his new book. And if you are a Bernie Bro or just miss “feeling the Bern,” you are cordially invited to attend. Just log on to Ticketmaster (really) and cough up $95. Yes, you can pay $95 to hear Bernie Sanders lecture you on the evils of making money. Of course, you should still buy the $28 book. Who knows? For $5, maybe he’ll even sign it! Then you can put it on eBay and recoup about $1.15 of your investment. Okay, more like $.50.

Maybe I’m being a little harsh. Tickets actually start at $35 for the cheap seats. But why not splurge and see if there is VIP seating and a meet-and-greet? You might even get to shake hands with the great man himself. But you should probably check to make sure you still have your watch and wallet afterward.

Naturally, Bernie’s misstep, if we can call it that, has not gone unnoticed. The Five had some choice thoughts.

Ben Shapiro weighed in with this:

Gotta pay for that lake house somehow https://t.co/SrcMuVWjgD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2023

If you would like to go, you need to save the date! It’s March 1 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. Be sure to get there early so you can join in the opening ceremonies: a sing-along to “L’Internationale,” followed by Two Minutes Hate featuring the face of Donald Trump (now with extra orange!). The refreshment stands will be open, but be advised that you will have to purchase food and drinks for everyone in your row. And buy tickets for everyone on your block.