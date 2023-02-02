BREAKING: Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar Kicked Off House Foreign Relations Committee

The notoriously anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was kicked off the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday in a close 218-211 vote.

Omar has claimed, without evidence, that Republicans are discriminating against her because of her race, religion, and nationality.

“There is this idea that you are a suspect if you are an immigrant, or if you are from certain parts of the world or a certain skin tone, or a Muslim. It is no accident that members of the Republican Party accused the first black president, Barack Obama, of being a secret Muslim,” Omar said in a floor speech before the vote. “Well, I am Muslim. I am an immigrant, and interestingly, from Africa. Is anyone surprised that I am being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy? Or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced?”

But in reality, Omar has been frequently accused of making anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and anti-American statements. Some of them have even offended some of her Democrat colleagues, most notably when in 2021, she equated the U.S. and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban, tweeting: “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice.” The tweet brought a sharp rebuke from Democrat leaders. However, they quickly backtracked out of fear of retribution from the so-called “Squad.” Omar also retweeted a video produced by an anti-Israel organization that had been investigated by the FBI for possible terror ties.

Omar’s anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements go way back. In 2012, Omar said, “Israel has hypnotized the world.” In 2019, Omar infamously tweeted that U.S. support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins baby,” which was widely interpreted as anti-Semitic. Omar did offer a rather insincere apology for her statements, but hopes that the controversy surrounding her would fade away were lost when she managed to put her anti-Semitic foot in her mouth again. Rather than hold Omar accountable, Nancy Pelosi actually defended Omar’s anti-Semitism, claiming Omar “has a different experience in the use of words.” The same year, the State of Israel barred her from entering the country.

A small number of Republican defectors had come out in opposition to booting Omar from the committee, but after meeting with Speaker McCarthy, they fell in line, although one Republican, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), voted present.