'Great Replacement': German Government Floods Tiny Village With 400 'Asylum Seekers'

Via Remix:

There were tumultuous scenes in front of the district council of Nordwestmecklenburg in Grevesmühlen on Thursday as, according to police estimates, 700 people gathered in front of the administration building to protest against the construction of a container village for 400 asylum seekers in Upahl. The village currently has 1,662 inhabitants. Despite the loud, angry protests, which could also be heard in the meeting hall, the district council voted in an emergency meeting to erect the accommodation. The situation came to a head when some protesters tried to enter the administration building. Police officers dressed in heavy protective gear managed to prevent the building from being stormed. Demonstrators beat with their hands against the windows. According to NDR, right-wing extremists were also among the protesters. However, the police pointed out to the Nordkurier newspaper that it was “mainly middle-class people, and only a small part of them were from the right-wing scene.”

Four hundred divided by 1,662 equals 24%. Nordwestmecklenburg just experienced a 24% increase in its population, all foreign, overnight.

And, because of the massive disparity in immigrant fertility vs. native-born fertility in Europe, the proportion of non-ethnic Germans will only balloon in the coming years. What could this trend be called if not replacement migration?

The Germans, more than the inhabitants of any other Western nation, are conditioned to reflexively welcome ethnic immigrants from all over the world as atonement for the Holocaust. In one record year alone, 2015, Germany imported one million foreigners under the neoliberal reign of Angela Merkel.

I highly recommend Douglas Murray’s intriguing treatise on the topic, The Strange Death of Europe, for further insight.