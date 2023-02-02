Yes, Ilhan Omar Had to Be Punished — and Democrats Know This

Ilhan Omar is an anti-Semitic bigot.

That’s not hyperbole or conjecture. Her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and anti-American statements are a matter of public record and make her presence on the committee problematic.

“The House Foreign Affairs Committee is entrusted with protecting our nation from foreign threats and supporting our allies and partners like Israel. Clearly, there is no place on the committee for members who embrace disgusting, antisemitic, and anti-American comments and ideology,” House Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-Penn.) said in a statement. “Removing Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee is not about partisan politics – it is a necessary action to protect our national security.”

But that’s not stopping the usual leftist outrage mob from launching the usual attacks.

“House Republicans removed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday because she is a Black, Muslim woman,” claimed Peme Levy at Mother Jones.

Give me a break. Criticism of Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism has been from both sides of the aisle.

Democrats know this. In 2019, Ilhan Omar was condemned by leaders of her own party for an anti-Semitic tweet she made accusing American politicians of being paid to support Israel by AIPAC, insisting, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.”

“Anti-Semitism must be called out, confronted and condemned whenever it is encountered, without exception,” the statement said. “We are and will always be strong supporters of Israel in Congress because we understand that our support is based on shared values and strategic interests. Legitimate criticism of Israel’s policies is protected by the values of free speech and democratic debate that the United States and Israel share. But Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive.”

American Jewish Committee (AJC) also called for Omar to apologize for her “stunningly anti-Semitic” tweet.

Despite the condemnation, Omar’s anti-Semitism persisted, and she continued to make disgusting, anti-Semitic remarks. For example, In 2021, she claimed that the United States and Israel were responsible for “unthinkable atrocities” and “crimes against humanity” comparable to Hamas and the Taliban. In June 2021, Anti-Defamation League President Jonathan Greenblatt blasted Omar for defending comments comparing the United States and Israel to the Taliban and saying that Jewish members of Congress were not “partners in justice.”

“To accuse Jewish members of not being involved in ‘justice’ is ignorant of their records, and especially offensive when it’s an effort to distract from your own [anti-Semitic] statements,” Greenblatt tweeted. “Rep. Omar needs to lead with accountability, not denial — definitely not blaming the victim.”

The left can’t pretend that Omar’s anti-Semitism doesn’t exist. Omar has responded to the condemnations with some boilerplate backtracking, and after being booted off the Foreign Affairs Committee, she joined a House resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”

And we’re supposed to fall for that? She’ll say what needs to be said or do what needs to be done to fend off criticism, but that doesn’t change who she really is and how she really feels. She’s made that very clear with a laundry list of remarks recognized by both parties as being anti-Semitic.

Her repeated use of anti-Semitic tropes and comments is unacceptable and has been widely condemned by leaders from both parties and by Jewish organizations. Republicans did what they had to do because Democrats were never going to hold her accountable in any meaningful way.