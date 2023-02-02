N.J. Republican Tragically Shot in Apparent Premeditated Murder

Sayreville, N.J., Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was tragically shot and killed Wednesday while on her way home, according to the New York Post. The Post added that authorities said Dwumfour appeared to have been the intended target, but no motive has been identified.

An anonymous male witness told the Post Dwumfour’s car was riddled by about twelve shots as the councilwoman was driving home in Sayreville at about 7:15 p.m. before her car crashed into two parked vehicles, including the witness’s Lexus. “It took a second before I realized there was a dead body behind the wheel,” the witness stated. “She was slumped over the wheel with a black hoodie with brown fur covering her head, her hands were down by her side. There was one bullet hole in the passenger door and a bunch of bullet holes in the driver door. Some other neighbors said they saw someone running away with a mask on.”

Besides being a councilwoman for the Borough of Sayreville, having replaced a Democrat in 2021 in a “shock election win,” 30-year-old Dwumfour was a member of Sayreville’s Human Relations Commission, a part-time EMT, and a certified business analyst and scrum professional for Fire Congress Fellowship Inc. She further served as a director of churches for the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly. It is so sad that Dwumfour was murdered like so many Christians in the ongoing Nigerian genocide. The Post quoted her LinkedIn, which described Dwumfour’s “bubbly personality, and strong work ethics.”

Local resident Kristen Glanforf said, “I heard what sounded like a few shots going off.” RLS Media reported that locals said they saw the gunman “racing off to the Garden State Parkway, which edges the complex” near the apparent murder scene. The killer has not been identified and there had not been an arrest as of Thursday morning.

Tributes to Dwumfour have already flooded in, according to the Post. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness.”

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick mourned, “Eunice was a dedicated member of our borough council who was truly committed to serve our residents. The fact she was taken from us by this despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.” Kilpatrick called Dwumfour her “friend” and said, “Beyond her dedication to the community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and community leader.”

Dwumfour’s fellow members of the Human Relations Commission Det. Juan Rodriguez and pastor Dr. Nelia Rodriguez declared on their joint Facebook page, “She was an amazing friend, a woman who loved God.” They added, “I can’t stop crying. She was 30 years young and full of life. You will be missed my dear, precious friend.” Another member, Mahesh Chitnis, said she was “shocked, scared and heartbroken” after the shooting a few hundred feet from her home. Sayreville GOP chairperson Karen Bailey prayed, “May God bring you peace and God rest her soul.”