Catholic Group: Christians Face Increased Persecution, ‘Genocide’ in Multiple Countries

Does the Western media cover the persecution of Christians? Almost never. But Christians faced increased persecution around the world from 2020 to 2022, according to the Catholic group Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) International. North Korea and Nigeria are particularly dangerous for Christians, according to the recent report.

ACN announced Persecuted and Forgotten? A Report on Christians oppressed for their Faith 2020-22 in November, saying the report showed that “JIHADISTS and nationalists are driving increased persecution of Christians around the world.” Included under “nationalists” is the authoritarian North Korean regime, which is the worst persecutor of Catholics in Asia, according to the ACN press release. Another dangerous country is India, which had “710 incidents of anti-Christian violence between January 2021 and the start of June 2022.” And over 7,600 Christians were killed in Nigeria alone.

The press release did not highlight China, which has also stepped up its persecution of Christians in recent years, according to Persecution.org. ACN did highlight Nigeria, which was arguably the most dangerous place in the world to be Christian in 2021 due to radical Islamic violence. JihadWatch covered a report in January saying that a record-breaking 360 million Christians had been persecuted globally in 2021, with almost 6,000 Christians killed for their faith. Eight out of ten Christians killed were reportedly from Nigeria. Yet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was one of the very few world leaders to speak out against the persecution of Christians at the time.

Out of the 24 countries ACN studied, 75% of those countries saw a rise in persecution of Christians. Africa experienced a “sharp rise in terrorist violence from non-state militants,” including over 7,600 Nigerian Christians reportedly murdered between Jan. 2021 and June 2022. Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram/ISWAP murdered 20 Nigerian Christians at one time in a May 2022 video, ACN said.

Nigerian Bishop Jude Arogundade, whose diocese saw a horrific slaughter of 40 at a crowded Sunday service in June, said, “no-one [sic] seems to pay attention to the genocide” happening in areas of Nigeria’s Middle Belt. “The world is silent as attacks on Churches, their personnel and institutions have become routine,” Arogundade continued. “How many corpses are required to get the world’s attention?”

Hindutva and Sinhalese Buddhist national groups have caused escalating violence against Christians in India and Sri Lanka, ACN said.

The full report has to be ordered from ACN:

The report is an overview of the situation facing persecuted Christians across the globe, looking at 24 countries in detail, including China, Pakistan, India, Burma, Russia, much of the Middle East and parts of Africa. There is a media silence on the reality facing Christians today. Mass killings, abduction and forced displacement.

Don’t expect woke activists to care. Admitting that Christians are horribly persecuted around the world, particularly by radical Muslims, would wreck their fake narrative of evil Christian oppression.