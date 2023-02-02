4-year-old Boy Forced to Participate in Pride March by School in UK

In 2018, a Christian woman in the United Kingdom sued her then-4-year-old son’s school after he was forced to participate in his school’s LGBT pride march against her wishes. On Wednesday, her case finally made it to a court in London.

Izoduwa Montague claims that despite her family’s religious convictions, the headteacher at her son’s school, Heavers Farm Primary School in Croydon, South London, insisted that all students participate in the march and refused to let her son opt out. When Montague came to discuss the issue, the deputy headteacher was wearing a T-shirt with the phrase, “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”

“It was shocking, to be honest,” Montague told Fox News Digital.

“My child was forced to celebrate Pride, forced to partake in a Pride parade, and we thought that it was going to end there, which was sadly wrong,” Montague said. “The school just went crazy. They were so angry that any parent was annoyed about this, they just decided that they were just going turn the whole school into a big LGBT-friendly school.”

According to Montague, the school was quickly inundated with LGBT propaganda targeting even the school’s youngest students. The school also disciplined her son after she met with school administrators by placing the small child in a three-hour detention.

Montague ultimately pulled her son from the school, enrolling him in a Catholic primary school instead, but she nevertheless took legal action against Heavers Farm Primary School. This marks the first time a court in the UK will address the legal basis of imposing LGBT ideology in schools.