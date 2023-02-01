The Morning Briefing: Dems Might Be in the Market for a Bus to Throw Kamala Harris Under

Top O’ the Briefing

The Democrats are facing a reckoning regarding their choice of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their candidates for the COVID tainted election of 2020. In their lust to use the pandemic to change election rules on the fly and oust Donald Trump from office, they weren’t really worried about the quality of their ticket. It’s almost as if they knew they’d “win” no matter what.

Now, as we head into the 2024 presidential election cycle, they have to deal with the fact that they’re stuck with either a drooling fool who’s in the throes of age-related dementia or the worst diversity hire in history if they want to hang onto their ill-gotten 2020 gains.

The cabal running Biden’s pudding brain insists that he wants to run again. No doubt his power-hungry, elder abusing wife is on board with this. The rest of the Democrats may not be so warm to the idea, however. Despite the best efforts of their flying monkeys in the mainstream media to make it seem as if everything is all right, the Democrats have been choking on buyer’s remorse for two years now.

There are many who believe that the Biden documents scandal is being orchestrated by Democrats to usher him aside. It’s a plausible theory, and one I’ve been buying more and more the past week.

The problem for the Democrats, of course, is that if Biden goes, Kamala Harris is next in line. She’s an even bigger train wreck than her boss — she doesn’t have age to blame anything on.

Given the fact that the Dems live, eat, and breathe diversity, getting Harris out of the way will be no easy task. She’s a double HISTORIC FIRST, they can’t just unceremoniously push her aside. It’s not impossible, but it’s going to take a lot of effort.

That effort may have begun. This is from Robert:

Many observers have noted that the sudden revelations about Old Joe Biden’s storing classified documents in his garage indicate that the people who are really running President Dementia’s administration have grown tired of their frontman. Even the New York Times recently signaled that it was ready to move on from Joe with a more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger lamentation about how much the documents scandal damaged the superannuated president’s future prospects. But the same elites don’t seem to be exactly thrilled with Kamala Harris, either. The Washington Post confirmed that on Monday with an article entitled “Some Democrats are worried about Harris’s political prospects,” which means that it’s the Bezos Post that’s worried. The subtitle? “At a pivotal point in Biden’s term, many party activists are not sure the vice president has shown she is up to winning the top job.” Looks like it’s curtains for The Cackler.

Whenever WaPo or The New York Times say anything negative about prominent Democrats, it’s almost always at the behest of other Democrats. The WaPo people may be idiots, but they haven’t JUST noticed that Princess Cackles is utterly incompetent.

Robert notes in his post that WaPo meanders in its assessment of Harris’s incompetence and tends to blame everyone but her. That’s a common problem with Democrats and their media apologists — they’ll get close to the truth about something, but then reflexively blame their Republican bogeymen for their own failings.

The reality is that Kamala Harris was never that well-liked by her fellow Democrats and was drummed out of the 2020 primaries in 2019 long before the first vote was cast. It was Biden’s babbling that backed them into a corner and obligated them to choose from a very thin bench to fulfill his whimsical V.P. criterion.

The optics of swapping out Harris for a whiter option would be a nightmare for the Democrats. Ben wrote about how it might play out, here’s his conclusion:

The fallout from the Kamala dilemma is going to be delicious. Team Brandon really dug themselves into a hole on this one. If/when they ditch the albatross, they will be relentlessly accused of racism and sexism and all the isms by the activist base, facilitated by the corporate media. Stashing classified documents in your garage as president is forgivable; tossing the icon of the protected classes under the bus is probably not. The only possible out for Brandon, as offered in the clip linked above, would be to try to replace Kamala with another black woman like the equally politically untalented Stacey Abrams, who was notoriously thirsty for the position in the initial 2020 bidding after Brandon’s handlers announced definitively that his running mate would be a black woman.

It’s an onion with layers upon layers of embarrassing options for Dems, black or white.

They’re going to need another pandemic to distract from the coming mess.

