Palace Intrigue: Will Kamala Harris Get Ousted as Crown Princess of Neoliberal State?

At the start of the Brandon administration, this question would have been unthinkable. Now it’s very much open.

Kamala (pronounced “Camel-uh” or “Caramel-uh” or whatever depending on the day of the week and her mood) is not popular with anyone, including the base.

Via New York Post:

“Some Democrats are questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris has the political chops to carry the party’s mantle after President Biden, citing her low profile in the administration, her well-publicized stumbles with the media, and the rough-and-tumble political environment, according to a report. “Every fiber in my body wants her to be president; everything I’ve ever fought for is for someone like her to be president,” a South Carolina Democratic strategist told the Washington Post.”

Imagine how incompetent of a politician the first black female vice president must be to earn the disapproval of the Democrat Party. Even for all the benefit of the doubt afforded to Kamala’s precious box-checking marginalized identity, she still can’t meet the baseline.

Related: Curtains for The Cackler? Washington Post Is ‘Worried’ About Kamala Harris

If ever there were a perfect case study of the ill effects of affirmative action, is this not it?

The fallout from the Kamala dilemma is going to be delicious. Team Brandon really dug themselves into a hole on this one. If/when they ditch the albatross, they will be relentlessly accused of racism and sexism and all the isms by the activist base, facilitated by the corporate media. Stashing classified documents in your garage as president is forgivable; tossing the icon of the protected classes under the bus is probably not.

The only possible out for Brandon, as offered in the clip linked above, would be to try to replace Kamala with another black woman like the equally politically untalented Stacey Abrams, who was notoriously thirsty for the position in the initial 2020 bidding after Brandon’s handlers announced definitively that his running mate would be a black woman.