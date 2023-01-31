Trump's Plan to End 'Left-wing Gender Insanity' Is One We Can All Get Behind

The issue of gender, once so simple to everyone, has become one of the biggest social issues facing our nation. Unfortunately, radical leftists have sought to define how the public perceives biological sex, even at the expense of the most vulnerable: children.

On Tuesday, presidential candidate Donald Trump announced his plan to “protect children from left-wing gender insanity,” and I think it’s something everyone should be able to get behind.

“The left-wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse,” Trump declared in a video announcing his proposal. “Here’s my plan to stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth.”

Trump explained, “On day one, I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called gender-affirming care — ridiculous — a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children.”

Trump went on to promise to sign a new executive order “instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age,” and said he would ask Congress to “permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures and pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.”

Under Trump’s plan, any hospital or healthcare provider that performs chemical or physical mutilation of minors will become ineligible for Medicaid and Medicare funds. Trump added that he would support allowing victims to sue doctors who performed so-called “gender-affirming” care on minors. His plan also includes instructing the Department of Justice to investigate whether Big Pharma and hospitals have “deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich at the expense of vulnerable patients.”

Trump promised that states and school districts that groom children for transgenderism will face severe consequences, “including potential civil rights violations for sex discrimination and the elimination of federal funding.”

“As part of our new credentialing body for teachers, we will promote positive education about the nuclear family, the roles of mothers and fathers, and celebrating — rather than erasing — the things that make men and women different and unique,” Trump continued. “I will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth.”

Trump also said this bill would resolve the ongoing back-and-forth regarding the interpretation of Title IX. Barack Obama first reinterpreted Title IX to include gender identity back in 2016, and Trump reversed that. However, Biden predictably reinstated the Obama interpretation. Trump’s proposal would codify Title IX as recognizing biological sex, not gender identity, thus prohibiting biological males from participating in women’s sports, and protecting the privacy of girls in school bathrooms and locker rooms.

I’m on board with everything about Trump’s plan. The trans cult has become too powerful and mainstream in such a short time, and we have to do everything possible to fight it before it’s too late. The thing that concerns me is that I doubt that even a Republican supermajority would follow through on this.

Republicans spent years promising to repeal Obamacare while Obama was president, but they failed to do so when they had control of both houses of Congress and Trump was in the White House. Trump’s reversal of Obama’s reinterpretation of Title IX was right and proper, but it clearly was not enough, seeing as Obama established the precedent of reinterpreting existing law to kowtow to the trans cult. So Trump’s move was inevitably temporary, as any and all Democrat presidents would simply restore the Obama status quo — which Biden ultimately did.

Any sane person would get behind Trump’s plan. The question is, will Republicans actually have the guts to follow through with it if given the opportunity?