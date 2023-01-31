WATCH: Vegan Activist Gets Head Stuck in Slaughter Line at Factory Farm, Nearly Decapitated

Via ABC 7 News:

According to a press release by the Sonoma County District Attorney, two to three hundred protesters were bused to the [California] farm that morning and illegally entered the farm grounds. A smaller group headed for the processing line where they stopped a conveyor belt, removed the ducks and used bike locks to attach themselves to the conveyer belt. Unfortunately, the belt was switched back on by someone and it moved as protesters were still attached. In the handout video provided by animal rights group Condition One, protesters scream for the belt to be stopped. One man can be seen, his face turning red seemingly struggling to breathe, in distress.

My personal belief is that industrialized agriculture of all sorts is gross. I, admittedly, am a hypocrite, as we all are in some aspect of our lives, because I consume industrially-produced food often out of convenience. But I realize it’s morally wrong, and I have tentative plans to get some land and raise my own livestock in the mid-range future.

That said, my moral compass is fully independent of public displays of idiocy by activists chaining themselves to slaughter lines.

Supplemental fail porn: vegan activist attempts to stop truck, nearly gets run over

Language warning:

Vegan activists try to stop a truck 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ejm0WnsDsv — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 30, 2023

If you want to inspire people to act better — in whatever way you subjectively define — then playing with people’s lives by disrupting traffic is not super effective. The climate change adult children in the UK have the same essential tactical problem.

Their argument is that stunts like these garner public attention, which ultimately benefits the cause. But is all attention good attention? Narcissistic toddlers think so. But, for adults attempting to sway public opinion — assuming they’re good-faith actors whose stated objectives reflect their true agenda — perhaps not so much.