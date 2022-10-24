Who's to Blame for the Damaged Adult Children Staging Sad 'Milk Pour Protests'?

“I can’t believe it, the way you look sometimes

Like a trampled flag on a city street, oh yeah…

‘Cause I’m a 21st-century digital boy

I don’t know how to live but I’ve got a lot of toys

My Daddy’s a lazy middle-class intellectual

My Mommy’s on Valium, so ineffectual

Ain’t life a mystery”

-Bad Religion, 21st Century Digital World

“Milk pour protests” — they’re odd, they’re counterproductive they’re maximum cringe:

A group of vegan activists, from the British organization Animal Rebellion , are raising awareness of the dairy industry’s environmental impact, by engaging in a milk pour protest… Protestors are literally dumping cartons of milk in the aisles of grocery stores across Scotland and England.

Whatever it is these confused liberal arts students are achieving, it’s definitively not “raising awareness” — unless, of course, the term is taken to mean raising awareness of their narcissism, amazing unearned sense of entitlement, and lack of creativity.

The adult children in these videos are literally mentally irregular, or “neurodivergent,” as the trendy self-identity is termed.

(“Neurodivergence” is yet another category of oppressed identity for which group members are persecuted by “neurotypicals.” They all have Pride flags in their bios, signaling their alliance with the identity-obsessed left. It’s an innovative way to be special and rebellious without making any effort at actually doing anything special or rebellious.)

There’s no way anyone with basic social insight would believe these displays of neurotic, insular, detached-from-reality, self-indulgent “protest” produce any tangential strategic benefit for the proponents of the ideology, which is ostensibly the entire point of a protest.

Some minimum-wage worker will have to mop all that up after these cretins get the 30-second footage they want to upload to social media. Some shoppers aren’t going to be able to buy any milk to feed their families because someone thought it would serve humanity better as a political statement. The shop will lose out on desperately needed revenue in a recession.

This is where the misapprehension comes into play: all this will achieve is to turn off every normal person with a baseline sense of actual justice, as opposed to Social Justice©.

As easy as they are to hate, these adult children are damaged goods — confused overgrown kids who had their futures stolen by multinational bankers and their mental health wrecked by weird social engineering schemes in public school. They are the totally predictable products of their environment.

Appreciate how depressed and broken down they look, like mules ridden too hard. There’s no spirit behind their glazed-over eyes. Their public tantrums are not “protests” but cries for help.

They are the lost children of the 21st-century digital world — sadder, more embittered, and more warped than the innovators of postmodern angst, Generation X, who at least supplied the world with Nirvana.

The people in the supermarket approach them utterly bewildered, apparently perceiving them at face value as escaped mental patients rather than political protesters.

At many of these protests, the “Animal Rebellion” activists hardly verbalize their demands—to the extent that they have actionable demands at all. The only evidence of their cause at the majority of these milk-dumping ceremonies is tiny, dopey signs that read “plant-based future” and offer no explanation of any kind about their ideology or what they think.

The reason for their refusal to engage in persuasion is two-fold: first, they are infected with postmodernism filtered into them by the public school system. The central defining tenant of postmodernism is that there is no objective reality that can be discovered by exploration of ideas or dialogue.

Consequently, they don’t believe in such activities and neglect to include them in their strategy — again, to the extent that they have a strategy. Ideological victory is secured purely by rhetorical force and, when necessary, by physical force.

The other part of the reason they don’t engage in dialogue is that they couldn’t even if they were so inclined because they don’t have the capacity to reason. They’ve been insulated from opposing opinions their whole lives; they likely couldn’t even explain the most basic objections to veganism because they have no idea what the other side thinks.

Teachers don’t cover critical thinking in public schools anymore. That got swapped out for transgender storytime.

So this is what you get.

Contrast the demure subdued sad spectacles above with the atmosphere at another European milk protest with farmers who got fed up with not getting paid enough for their products

These guys have flags, there’s a spirit of camaraderie, and they’re cheerful. There’s a palpable human energy there. They’re willing to go all-out and make a real show of things, rather than dumping a single bottle at a time on the floor in front of confused onlookers with frowny faces.

One side seemingly still retains its humanity in the face of dehumanizing technocracy; the other has apparently succumbed to it.