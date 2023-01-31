BREAKING: George Santos to Step Down From Committee Assignments

According to a source familiar with the situation, embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos informed House Republicans on Tuesday that he will resign from his committee positions.

Santos reportedly told House Republicans in a closed-door meeting that will step down from his positions on the House Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee because “he’s a distraction” after it was revealed after his election that several aspects of his resume are fabrications.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation, even from within the Republican Party despite the Republicans’ extremely slim majority in the House.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) even made issue of the fact that Speaker Kevin McCarthy allowed Santos to serve on committees while refusing to sit Reps. Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Schiff (D-Calif.) on the House Intelligence Committee.

“At the same time that Republicans have threatened to deny seats on the Intelligence Committee to clearly qualified democratic members, serial fraudster George Santos has been placed on two standing committees of the House and welcomed into your conference,” Jeffries said. “The apparent double standard risks undermining the spirit of bipartisan cooperation that is so desperately needed in Congress.”

Related: Should Santos Resign? Only If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Do First.

Santos’s stepping down from his committee assignments isn’t likely to stop calls for his resignation from Congress. Republicans don’t want to be associated with Santos, and Democrats see this situation as an opportunity to chip away at the GOP’s slim majority, not that it changes the fact that Democrats have voted for, elected, and reelected liars, rapists, crooks, pedophiles, racists, and murderers in the past.

This story is developing.