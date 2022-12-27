Should Santos Resign? Only If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Do First.

As we’ve covered here at PJ Media, Congressman-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has come under fire for “embellishing” his resumé, which has caused the liberal media to pounce.

But let’s not pretend that Democrats actually care about Santos’s fabrications. They’re just trying to force him to resign. Democrats see the Santos story as a convenient opportunity to pick off a Republican congressman and weaken the GOP’s already slim majority in the House.

And it might work. According to the Daily Beast, Santos is starting to get some criticism within the Republican Party. “I have heard from countless Long Islanders how deeply troubled they are by the headlines surrounding George Santos,” Congressman-elect Nick LaLota of Long Island said in a statement. He’s also calling for “a full investigation by the House ethics committee and, if necessary, law enforcement” of Santos.

Santos is already about to assume office as persona non grata, and while no one would defend his fabrications, it’s hard not to wonder why the same people on the left who are “shocked, shocked!” at Santos’s phony persona, willingly ignore the multitude of lies from Joe Biden and have never called for an ethics investigation or for law enforcement to get involved.

He claimed to have been arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela in South Africa, which wasn’t true.

He claimed to have been a professor, even though he only had an honorary position and never taught a class.

He claimed to have visited Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967, which was also not true.

He even claimed his first wife and daughter were killed by a drunk driver when, in fact, it was likely his wife who was at fault in that accident.

He even claimed that his house burnt down while his wife was still inside. “And I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it — she got out safely, God willing — but having a significant portion of it burn, I could tell 10 minutes makes a hell of a difference. It makes a big difference.”

He told the same story again in Florida back in October following the hurricanes. He tried to empathize with Florida residents who’d lost everything by citing the fire. “We didn’t lose our whole home, but lightning struck, and we lost an awful lot of it about 15 years ago.” According to the Associated Press, it was “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen.”

Biden loves to lie about his life story in order to empathize with people. He’s claimed to have been “raised” in a black church, a Jewish synagogue, and the Puerto Rican community and has implied that his son Beau Biden died in combat when he actually died of brain cancer. In October, he outright claimed that Beau died in Iraq.

There are so many more lies.

The bottom line is that Joe Biden has been lying about his life story for years and continues to do so today with complete immunity from the mainstream media.

Even Kamala Harris has embellished her life story for the sake of electoral politics — infamously exaggerating her personal experience with busing, claiming to have been in the second class to integrate Berkeley, Calif., public schools, when she most definitely was not. Her telling that story became the biggest moment of her short-lived presidential campaign.

Santos is now under pressure to resign from Congress. I’m all for it… as long as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris resign first.