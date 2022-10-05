WATCH: Biden Compares Floridians Losing Their Homes in Hurricane to a Small Kitchen Fire in His House

While speaking in Florida on Wednesday, Biden truly embarrassed himself when he tried to relate his own experience with a house fire to Floridians losing their homes in the hurricane.

“I know from experience, how much — how much anxiety and fear and concern [unintelligible] the people. We didn’t lose our whole home, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it about 15 years ago.”

But, according to an Associated Press report after it happened, it was “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen.”

Biden: “We didn’t lose our whole home, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it.” According to a 2004 AP report, it was "a small fire…contained to the kitchen" that "was under control in 20 minutes." pic.twitter.com/O1gqPHTehr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2022

So Biden literally compared thousands of people losing their entire homes in a hurricane to a small house fire that was quickly contained. This is not the first time he’s exaggerated that small kitchen fire. According to the New York Post last year, Biden claimed his Delaware home “once burned down with the first lady inside.”

This is eerily reminiscent of Biden’s inappropriate efforts to empathize with Gold Star families by invoking his late son Beau, who died of brain cancer. Last year, Biden brought up Beau while visiting with the family members of U.S. servicemembers who died during his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“When he just kept talking about his son so much it was just — my interest was lost in that,” said Mark Schmitz, whose 20-year-old son Jared died in Kabul. “I was more focused on my own son than what happened with him and his son. I’m not trying to insult the president, but it just didn’t seem that appropriate to spend that much time on his own son.”

The family of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum also reported that when they met with Biden, “he kept checking his watch and bringing up Beau.”

Biden’s efforts to empathize with people seem to always be a disaster. Whether it’s invoking his son, claiming to have been “raised” in a black church, a Jewish synagogue, or the Puerto Rican community, or just outright lying about his personal story, Joe Biden continues to prove that he is a phony through and through.