Administration Mulls Declaring 'Public Health Emergency' on Abortion

You might not know it, but Joe Biden and the Democrats believe there’s another public health emergency besides the pandemic. It’s not something you can catch, like the flu. In fact, it’s not a disease at all — except to some green fanatics who see the addition of any more people on planet earth as a “crisis.”

This public health emergency isn’t about “public health” and it’s certainly not an “emergency.” The Department of Health and Human Services is being urged to declare a public health emergency over abortion.

The emergency is that some women do not have ready access to abortions because they live in states that severely restrict them or ban them altogether. Meanwhile, about half of all women live in states where there are few restrictions on abortion, with another third of American women living in states where abortion is legal in some circumstances.

Where’s the “public health emergency?”

“There are discussions on a wide range of measures … that we can take to try to protect people’s rights,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told Axios during a pair of Monday public events that touched on reproductive health access.

“There are certain criteria that you look for to be able to declare a public health emergency. That’s typically done by scientists and those that are professionals in those fields who will tell us whether we are in a state of emergency and based on that, I have the ability to make a declaration,” Becerra added, when asked about a public health emergency declaration on abortion.

So the dumbest HHS secretary in history is in charge of making a decision on whether there should be a public health crisis because women can’t kill their babies?

An emergency declaration “would potentially make it easier for people who need to travel out-of-state to get abortions or to get abortion medication. It would make available funding that wouldn’t otherwise be there to address those unmet needs,” said Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at the University of California, Davis, who specializes in abortion issues. Zoom in: It’s possible that an emergency declaration would make abortion medication more widely available. They could be considered as a “countermeasure needed to mitigate the effects of a health crisis resulting from abortion bans” under federal law, Rachel Rebouché, a professor of law at Temple University, told Ms. Magazine. “Providers offering medication abortion as a countermeasure could be shielded from liability and states would be preempted from applying their own laws to the actions of these providers working under a public health emergency,” Rebouché added.

So pregnancy is a disease that requires “countermeasures?” George Orwell would be proud.

Looking at the raw data, more than 90% of pregnancies proceed normally without complications. Of the 8% that involve problems, most are minor. A few are life-threatening. Sadly, around 700 women a year die in childbirth or shortly afterward due to complications.

A public health emergency on abortion would be a political declaration having nothing whatsoever to do with health, and a poorly disguised get-around for abortion bans nationwide.