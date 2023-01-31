Is the U.S. Government Bioengineering Avian Flu Through Gain-of-Function?

Avian flu outbreaks in multiple states have devastated local chicken populations.

Could the U.S. government be responsible for this or future, possibly deadlier, strains of Avian flu? Due to bureaucratic secrecy, this is obviously speculation, but here are some indisputable facts:

The U.S. government has the motive. The social engineers have become very explicit in the last year or so that the peasants will not be permitted meat in the future. They say it’s because cow farts contribute to global greenhouse emissions, but there are likely other agendas afoot.

The U.S. government has the resources. Gain-of-function was actually occurring in Maryland on coronaviruses before the project got exported to CCP territory, where safety concerns are non-existent. In both instances, U.S. government money funded the work.

The U.S. government currently operates potentially unsecured biolabs scattered across the world capable of undertaking gain-of-function work on avian flu.

Obviously, President Brandon and the criminals in the Democrat Party won’t lift a finger. If all the chickens in America died tomorrow and food prices skyrocketed further, that would just mean their vision of global technocracy would become one step closer to fruition.

The GOP Congress is the only current shot to get real investigations with teeth underway into exactly what research the NIH or other institutions are conducting worldwide. Subpoenas need to fly. Funding to the NIH needs to be stalled until the American people know where it’s going. Fauci needs to be interrogated Guantanamo Bay-style as an enemy combatant because that’s what he is.