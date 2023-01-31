Biden DHS Released 564 Criminal Illegals into U.S. in January 2023

While falsely boasting that the number of illegal alien crossings dropped significantly in January, the Biden administration was distracting from another aspect of the southern border crisis — the fact that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released 564 criminal illegals from detention and into America just in the first 30 days of 2023. Because the Biden administration doesn’t care a bit about Americans’ safety.

Breitbart explained the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data that highlights the ugly realities of the Biden border crisis. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, 2023, the DHS released 564 illegal aliens “with criminal convictions and those with pending criminal charges against them” into the U.S. interior. From December 2022 through January 30, 2023, nearly 1,000 illegal alien convicts were released into America, as well as over 1,200 illegals with pending criminal charges, making about 2,200 convicted or charged criminals. Remember that the next time Democrats claim they want gun confiscation — I mean, gun control — because they care about keeping the American people safe.

Most illegal alien criminals released this January were through an “order of recognizance,” Breitbart reports. The DHS released 5,590 illegals altogether into the United States in the first 30 days of 2023, most of them likely to return to the same American communities where they were first arrested by ICE agents. Which makes the arrests seem pretty pointless.

The DHS released some 26,000 illegals into the U.S. between December and January. While official numbers of illegals went down this month, that is due to a new Biden administration program that allows tens of thousands of illegals to claim legitimized status before entering the country every month.

The Biden administration has “sought to gut interior immigration enforcement” through “‘sanctuary country’” policies, Breitbart added. The majority of America’s illegal aliens, which now number somewhere between 11 million and 22 million, are protected from ICE arrest and deportation through these policies. For instance, deportation of illegals living in U.S. communities was slashed by the Biden DHS by almost 90% in 2022 compared to 2019 in some areas, while arrests of illegals living in the U.S. were cut by over 70%.

About two million who crossed the U.S. border were freed into the country since Biden took office in 2021.

