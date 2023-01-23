The Morning Briefing: Reminder—Democrats and Their Media Puppets Still Hate Cops

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alistair took to candle making as a way to relieve the stress of competitive goat grooming.

The Democrats are angry again. Or still. They are a cranky lot, aren’t they? Give the amount of improper and/or illegal behavior they get away with consequence-free, you would think they’d be the most chipper lot in the country.

They’re angry that it’s not as easy for them to kill babies anymore, which prompted our cackling VEEP to attempt a Greta Thunberg impression.

Democrats still have a lot of issues with law enforcement. They might not be as open about it these days, but nothing has really improved since they threw cops under the bus during the 2020 George Floyd Summer of Love and Oh Yeah Lots of Rioting. The Antifa kids who were emboldened by the Dems’ actions that summer were at it again. One of them has a connection to one of the higher-ups in the party, which Kevin wrote about:

The Post Millennial is reporting that Jared Dowell, the son of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark, was busted at an Antifa riot in Boston. Like most of the gals of Antifa, Jared Dowell is a trans white kid who comes from money. The Boston Police Department (BPD) alleges that Dowell was seen spray painting “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB” on buildings. “ACAB” is Antifa-speak for “all cops are bastards.”

Apples don’t fall far from the Democrats’ trees. That kind of behavior was learned somewhere. It’s not like a privileged lily-white snot like that has had a lot of rough times with law enforcement.

Mommy must be so proud.

On cue, the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media got busy whitewashing the Antifa antics from the weekend. CNN, which did groundbreaking work in riot denial in 2020, was back in form. My Townall colleague Sarah Arnold covered the story:

A CNN guest suggested that the Atlanta riots, pursued by Antifa, in which protestors set cars on fire, smashed windows, and shot fireworks at buildings, were everything but “violent.” David Peisner told CNN’s Pamela Brown that the only acts of violence he saw were when police officers were apprehending rioters as they set the city on fire. “You keep using these words ‘violent, violent, violent, violent’… The only acts of violence against people that I saw were police tackling protesters,” Peisner said. The liberal guest went on to add that destruction of physical property is not the same as violence against humans, so therefore it is acceptable.

Spoken like a true leftist idiot who has never contributed anything of worth to society. Forget the human toll taken on people whose property falls victim to the outlaws, it’s all right as long as no one is physically harmed.

Because people never end up injured or dead at riots, right?

Twitchy has a piece about ABC News insisting that the burning of a police car was “peaceful.”

The narratives disseminated by the Big Three news networks and their slow kid cousins CNN and MSNBC come from the Democrat ivory tower. The insistence that the bad guys are good and the good guys are bad is deliberate. Hating cops was baked into the Dems’ DNA during the Obama years.

Chaos is an integral part of the commie toolbox. The Democrats’ Antifa goon squads need these trial runs to make sure that they’re ready for the presidential election year. They’re having a hard time keeping up the chaotic COVID panic, so civil unrest it is.

I don’t want to be right about all of this.

I’ve met these people though.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Hitting the week like…

One for all, all for one! 😊 pic.twitter.com/Wsg3Ufsble — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 22, 2023

PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser. ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #22: Tom Brady Doesn’t Deserve Nice Things

VodkaPundit. Big Layoffs Come to Progressive Online Media Conglomerate, Vox

Leading Dem’s Antifa Brat Arrested for Fighting Police

Biden Chooses Another White Guy to Replace Ron Klain

After Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Charge, His Wife Finds Time to Do This Again

Harvard Caves to Woke Mob, Reinstates Fellowship for Antisemitic Activist

Happy Endings! The Defensive Shootings of 2023 No One Is Talking About

It Looks Like Biden’s Classified Documents Scandal Is About To Explode

She seems nice. Half-Naked Drunk Woman Offers to Sleep With Cop to Avoid DUI Charge

BREAKING: Ooops! Asian Man Suspected in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Found Dead in White Van

Defund. The War on Merit Arrives in Baltimore as School District Cuts Gifted and Talented Students Program

‘Fast Food for Views’: Tech-Faciliated Excess and America’s Spiritual Pathology

Is ‘Pride’ the Woke World Version of ‘the Mark of the Beast’?

Has Biden Been Hoarding Classified Docs for Decades?

As Ye Sow! Karma Swipes Left on Hit-and-Run Catch-and-Release Thug

Illinois Judge Issues a Partial Temporary Injunction Against Pritzker’s Gun Ban

Rhetorical Double-Bind: The Social Justice™ Cult’s Favorite Manipulation Tactic Strikes Again

Nikki Haley: ‘I Can Be That New Leader’—Or Maybe Not

Atlanta Mayor Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Saturday’s Terrorism in the City

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Case for Another Term for Win-Free Ronna McDaniel

CNN Claims Atlanta Riots Weren’t ‘Violent’ As City Burns

Evergreen question. What the Hell Did Kamala Harris Just Say?

Did You Catch What Was Wrong With Biden’s Remarks About Police

Santa Fe City Council set to vote on controversial “sensitive places” resolution

Chicago suburb claims semi-autos are unprotected by the Second Amendment

South Carolina story notes important fact about crime guns

Why isn’t DHS helping Abdul Wasi Safi with his asylum claim?

Um…Santos: Okay, I dressed like a woman but I wasn’t a drag queen

The robots aren’t getting smarter, but they’re definitely getting faster

More Language Insanity as Museums Ban the Word ‘Mummy’ to Protect the Feelings of Dead Ancient Egyptians

‘That 90s Show’ Is Everything Wrong With Modern Entertainment

Kira. Los Angeles Rams Tells Fans to Donate to Democrat Anti-Gun Group Following Mass Shooting

Sublime. Master of the written word, J. K. Rowling, shuts down attack from trans activist in 2 words

ABC News cites ‘peaceful protest’, but dude, there’s like a burning police car and stuff

FOX News analyst Gianno Caldwell ejected from FL restaurant for being a conservative

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #58: The MLK Sculpture in Boston Is a Hate Crime

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Is It Still Armed Robbery When the Weapon Is an Office Supply?

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 117: Are Feds Involved in Ana Walshe’s Disappearance? And the Crowder vs. DW Fight Is Super Awkward

Chinese State Media Happy That China Got ‘Plenty of Attention’ at Davos

Can Pfizer’s Legal Immunity Shield Be Retroactively Revoked?

WATCH: Brutal COVID Lockdown Montage Reminds Why ‘Pandemic Amnesty’ Should Be Forever Off the Table

Germany and U.S. at Loggerheads Over Supplying Tanks to Ukraine

Around the Interwebz

Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident

Merriam-Webster acquires popular Wordle clone, Quordle

These Toilet-Shaped Carnivorous Plants Thrive By Eating Poop

Smells Like Onion

Man Struggling To Pierce Orange Peel With Fingernail Under Impression He Could Kill If He Had To pic.twitter.com/H2cOFk4vVx — The Onion (@TheOnion) January 23, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

Fun fact: I once got to meet Stephen Stills and go to a party at his house.