Rhetorical Double-Bind: The Social Justice™ Cult's Favorite Manipulation Tactic Strikes Again

Some Social Justice™ NPC named Stixx M wrote an op-ed about how white women can’t use black beauty products because of white supremacy or whatever.

Via Yahoo!:

In recent news, we’re sure everyone is aware of the discourse around Black-owned haircare brand Mielle Organics and its Rosemary Mint hair oil. Created by Monique Rodriguez, the brand and the product itself was formulated around the desire to stimulate hair growth in textured hair. Rodriquez conceptualized Mielle organics in 2014 while transitioning from heat-damaged hair and restoring her natural curls. There’s no secret that most Black women suffer from extreme heat damage and fried tresses from years of getting relaxers and kitchen hot combs and marcel irons taken to their heads before heading to church for Sunday School. Moving on, The affordable hair oil went viral on TikTok after Black women took to the beauty side of the app showcasing their rapid hair growth, creating a more enormous demand for the product. The only problem is that everyone has access to this information and this is when white women entered the chat.

To be fair to Stixx, she correctly notes that women, especially white women, with information are actually potentially dangerous, . That’s how we got the third-wave feminism, ironically, that birthed Stixx. The Taliban have a lot of problems on their hands, but third-wave feminism isn’t one of them, and it’s at least partly due to their hardline stance on women’s education.

Not that I’m advocating for removing women from the classroom or anything. That ship has probably sailed, anyway.

This is a classic example of the classic Social Justice™ rhetorical double-bind in which there are no winning options for white people. By design, whatever course of action they take on a given issue is further evidence of their intractable racism.

The double-bind goes like this:

If you use black beauty products, as Stixx explains, you’re racist.

But if you don’t, you’re also racist.

Here are instructions for white people to compensate for their racism by going out of their way to patronize black businesses, via Nextdoor:

Supporting local Black-owned businesses is an essential part of banishing racism from your neighborhood. The significant growth of Black entrepreneurs over the last few years was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected Black Americans. When parts of our communities are experiencing turmoil, it is important to empower our neighbors by helping them rebuild after extreme social and economic hardship.

This is especially important when it comes to supporting people of color because of the effect of systemic racism in the U.S… Eradicating racism starts at the community level. Supporting Black-owned businesses long term is one of the most direct ways that you can have an impact on fighting against racism.

Buy from the local diverse black-owned beauty shop or you’re racist. Don’t buy from the black-owned shop or you’re racist. Sit, stand. Stand, sit. Jump through the hoop. Sit, heel. Roll over.

Good boy.