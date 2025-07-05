Kamala’s Tone-Deaf Fourth of July Message Just Backfired Spectacularly

It’s practically a Democrat reflex: when a Republican occupies the White House, they start painting the country as a disaster zone, despite reality. Never mind the facts or improving conditions; their narrative stays locked in crisis mode, hoping fear will do what facts can’t.

Kamala Harris’s Fourth of July message was a stunning reminder of how out of touch she remains after her crushing defeat in the 2024 election. Instead of celebrating America’s undeniable progress under the current administration, Harris chose to paint a bleak picture: “Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.” This kind of defeatist rhetoric from someone who once aimed for the presidency is not just tone-deaf—it’s downright embarrassing.

Then she pretended to be patriotic.

“But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it,” she continued. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation.”

This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.



Whatever Democrats are fighting for, it has nothing to do with the ideals of our nation.

Let’s be clear: the facts tell a very different story. Under President Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s leadership, America is thriving. Unemployment is at historic lows, the stock market is booming, and the threat from Iran’s nuclear program has been neutralized. Peace deals are being made. The cultural battles that matter to everyday Americans—such as protecting women’s sports and protecting children from gender ideology—are being won. Even the border, long a symbol of chaos under previous administrations, is finally under control. These are tangible victories that Harris’s gloomy tweet conveniently ignores.

Her message reeks of the same kind of political weakness that doomed her 2020 primary run and ultimately led to her electoral wipeout in 2024. Democrats themselves have cooled on Kamala, wary of her political viability after a string of missteps and a general lack of readiness for the highest office. It’s a harsh reality, but some people simply aren’t cut out to lead the nation.

Social media users didn’t hold back, either. Many mocked Harris’s grim outlook, pointing out that things have never been better for the country.

This isn’t the first time Harris has stumbled publicly. Her first Memorial Day message as vice president was widely ridiculed for being inappropriate:

Make no mistake—Kamala’s latest Fourth of July post doesn’t just fall flat; it proves how she’s politically adrift and out of touch. Her attempt to straddle reflection and resistance, all while taking a veiled swipe at Trump, reeks of desperation from someone still reeling from her stunning fall from grace.

Rather than embracing the optimism and strength Americans feel under renewed leadership, Kamala doubled down on the tired, gloomy rhetoric with a political post that was unnecessary on Independence Day. At a time when the country is bouncing back with confidence and purpose, Harris sounds bitter, directionless, and small. Her post wasn’t just tone-deaf—it was a clear reminder of why she’s become irrelevant in the national conversation.

