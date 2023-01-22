Leading Dem's Antifa Brat Arrested for Fighting Police

The Post Millennial is reporting that Jared Dowell, the son of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark, was busted at an Antifa riot in Boston.

FACT-O-RAMA! Anyone who claims Antifa isn’t real — like Joe Biden — is a liar.

Like most of the gals of Antifa, Jared Dowell is a trans white kid who comes from money.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) alleges that Dowell was seen spray painting “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB” on buildings. “ACAB” is Antifa-speak for “all cops are bastards.”

It appears that the child of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was arrested for assaulting police as part of an #antifa event in Boston last night. Jared 'Riley' Dowell allegedly graffiti'd "stop cop city" and assaulted police while resisting arrest. https://t.co/yP0oAPbpJv pic.twitter.com/LC7ZSaSIG0 — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) January 22, 2023

As the BPD was slapping the cuffs on Dowell, 23, a group of 20 rioters surrounded the cops. They were screaming obscenities through megaphones and trying to interfere with the arrest. One of the cops was hit and seen bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Dowell has been hit with the following charges:

Destruction of Personal Property

Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon

Katherine Clark’s Twitter profile lists her pronouns, a sure sign of lefty communism. Jared attends a private liberal arts college, yet another clue the family is solidly bolshie.

Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! Clark’s “daughter” has a penis and is now what I would call a domestic terrorist.

In the above tweet, Clark claims this situation will be “evaluated by the legal system” and that she is “confident in the process.”

I am confident that Jared, like so many violent insurrectionists on the left, will get an easy go from the judge, especially considering his commie mommy is a leading Washington D.C. apparatchik.

Atlanta Antifa sally-boys got their panties in a bundle when one of their own Democrat-sanctioned anarchists, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, who was living in a tent, shot a cop (wounding him) and then died in a hail of police gunfire.

The Clown News Network (CNN) spoke with the street guerilla’s mom in Panama, who assured them her dead son was a sweetheart who feared woodland creatures.

“They said he had a gun. If he had one, it was for protecting himself against the animals in the forest. That’s what I understand,” the mother of the dead domestic terrorist declared to CNN. “I never knew he had a gun.” She also said she “didn’t think” her son was the type of person who would try to kill a cop.