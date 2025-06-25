Jasmine Crockett Went After Melania, And I'm Not Gonna Let That Slide

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has said a lot of stupid things lately (I mean, she's breathing, right?), and honestly, I've gotten to the point where I don't even bother covering them. Her schtick was entertaining for a bit — all it does it make Republicans look better anyway — but it's so gotten old and tedious that even her Democrat colleagues in the House want nothing to do with it.

Advertisement

So lately, I ignore her attempts to turn her congressional term into some sort of reality show, but today she went after Melania Trump, and I just can't keep my mouth shut. You can look back through my previous articles and see that I'm a big fan of the first lady and loathe the way the media treats her. I'm certainly not going to let this little... every word that comes to mind I'm not allowed to use in my articles, so I'll just say "smart mouth" get away with it.

Even if I wasn't a fan of the first lady, she's made it clear that she's not into politics like her husband and has a limited public life, and I respect that. Spouses and children of our political leaders are off limits unless they choose to insert themselves. But the congresswoman from Texas doesn't have enough class to offer up that kind of respect, so here we go.

During a House hearing, Crockett decided that the "math ain't mathin'" when it comes to how the first lady, who is an immigrant, came to the United States. It's a story most people who pay attention know, and it's something Democrats have tried to poke holes in for years, but to use Ms. Crockett's terms, the math does math. The New York Times, of all publications, even laid out the validity of it in a 2018 article called "Did Melania Trump Merit an ‘Einstein Visa’? Probably, Immigration Lawyers Say," which you can find if you do a quick Google search.

I'm guessing Crockett either doesn't know how to use Google or just wants attention, most likely the latter. Maybe both.

Advertisement

Mrs. Trump became a naturalized United Citizen in 2006, but in 2001, she reportedly received an EB-1 visa, which is sometimes called the "Einstein visa" because it's for people with "extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics through sustained national or international acclaim." It's also available to certain professors, researchers, and multinational managers or executives.

From there, you must fit three of ten criteria as laid out by the U.S. government:

Evidence of receipt of lesser nationally or internationally recognized prizes or awards for excellence Evidence of your membership in associations in the field which demand outstanding achievement of their members Evidence of published material about you in professional or major trade publications or other major media Evidence that you have been asked to judge the work of others, either individually or on a panel Evidence of your original scientific, scholarly, artistic, athletic, or business-related contributions of major significance to the field Evidence of your authorship of scholarly articles in professional or major trade publications or other major media Evidence that your work has been displayed at artistic exhibitions or showcases Evidence of your performance of a leading or critical role in distinguished organizations Evidence that you command a high salary or other significantly high remuneration in relation to others in the field Evidence of your commercial successes in the performing arts

I'm certainly no expert, but as best I can tell, Mrs. Trump fit at least four of those easily in 2001.

Advertisement

As the New York Times put it, "Nuclear scientists, Nobel laureates and doctors get it. But so do acrobats, stunt men, event planners — and plenty of models." At the time, Mrs. Trump was working as a model. According to the Times, she'd appeared on the cover of British GQ in 2000, and in 2001, she was featured in Sports Illustrated and numerous other magazines. She'd actually been living and working in the United States as a model since 1996 on a different type of visa.

The Times spoke to an immigration lawyer in Atlanta, Marshall Cohen, who works with world-class athletes. "I am assuming she made a lot of money, got a lot of press and was on the cover of magazines. She was probably a pretty easy case," he said, stating that he would have happily taken on her case at that point in time. He said that while we may not think we need more fashion models, there's a case to be made for one at the top of her field.

The Times also goes on to list others in the entertainment business who got the visa, like a Canadian Playboy Playmate, a stuntman from Australia, and a Syrian clarinet player who was part of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble. There's also an acrobat who performs with Cirque de Soleil.

But apparently Crockett hasn't actually done any research or doesn't fully understand the visa law.

Or she just wanted to take a jab at a woman who has done absolutely nothing to her beyond marry a man she doesn't like.

"Let me remind y'all that Melania, the first lady, a model, and when I say model, I'm not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, or Naomi Campbell level, applied for and was given an EB-1 visa, and what that stands for is an Einstein Visa," the congresswoman said during the hearing, adding, "Now, y'all that don't know, let me tell you how you receive an Einstein Visa. You're supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Last time I checked, the First Lady had none of those accolades under her belt. It doesn't take an Einstein to see that the math ain't mathin' here."

Advertisement

I guess Crockett needs to go back to school and learn some math. In the meantime, she can keep my first lady's name out of her big loud mouth.

Enjoying our content? Right now, you can support conservative media and gain access to more exclusive stories, podcasts, and livestreams by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. You'll even get a few other cool perks. Best of all, we're currently running a 60% off deal, which means you can get an annual membership for less than $20. You can't even have a nice dinner out for that price. Click this link to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to get the discount We can't wait to have you!