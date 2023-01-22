Has Biden Been Hoarding Classified Docs for Decades?

It seemed clear from the beginning that Biden’s classified documents scandal was worse than Trump’s, and yet in the two weeks since it just keeps getting worse. Not only have more documents been found on more than one occasion, some of the classified documents that were among those most recently discovered date back to when he was a U.S. senator.

According to Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal lawyer, on Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President” (emphasis added).

Joe Biden served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009, and until we get further information, we don’t know how old the documents are. This means that he’s had classified documents in his possession for as little as six years, or as long as fifty years.

The Justice Department is now considering expanding its search to more locations linked to Joe Biden. Just what will they find, and where?

And what has Joe Biden been doing with these classified documents all these years?