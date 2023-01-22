It Looks Like Biden's Classified Documents Scandal Is About To Explode

Joe Biden takes classified documents very seriously, so he says, but even after the search for classified documents has allegedly ended a couple of times now, it’s not yet over.

In the wake of more documents being discovered at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., the Department of Justice is now considering expanding its search for classified documents Biden may have absconded with, according to a report from CBS News.

“Justice Department officials are also considering the possibility of conducting other consensual searches at locations linked to Mr. Biden, said the source familiar with the investigation,” the report says.

So far, somewhere between 25 and 30 classified documents, some of which are marked top secret, have been discovered in Biden’s possession—either at his home in Wilmington or at his private office at the Penn Biden Center.

The decision to search more places for documents is a troubling development for Joe Biden and the White House team, who have clearly been caught off-guard by a scandal they had hoped to keep under wraps before it was leaked to the media a couple of weeks ago. But what exactly does it mean? Is this merely a precaution, or is the National Archives suddenly aware of missing documents that have yet to be accounted for?

Let’s not forget the National Archives knew what documents Trump had at Mar-a-Lago. So it stands to reason that the National Archives, which was reportedly unaware of the missing documents when Biden’s lawyers first discovered them, has since attempted to determine what else might be missing from Biden’s years as vice president and now believes there’s more out there to be discovered that they cannot account for. Where are these documents? Who knows? What are they about?

Don’t count on us finding out anytime soon. But they might just be sensitive enough that the DOJ, which is run by Biden wingman Merrick Garland, feels the need to conduct more “consensual” searches of locations linked to Joe Biden.

It sure looks like Biden’s classified documents scandal is about to explode.