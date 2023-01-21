BREAKING: Feds Find MORE Classified Documents at Joe Biden’s Home

Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal just got even worse.

Despite the White House claiming earlier this week that the search for classified documents at Biden’s home had ended, federal officials searched his home in Wilmington, Del., again on Friday and discovered yet another batch.

Related: It’s Over, Joe: New York Times Throws Joe Biden Under the Bus

“DOJ had full access to the President’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades,” Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal lawyer, said in a statement.

“DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Bauer continued. “DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”

This is a developing story.