'Fast Food for Views': Tech-Faciliated Excess and America's Spiritual Pathology

Let’s play armchair psychologist.

Here’s Candy, aka Hungry Fat Chick, a case study in the modern dystopic psycho-hell with a decidedly American flavor.

Candy makes fast food feeding videos, in which she buys various Frankenfood trash like chicken nuggets and curly fries from recognizable chains and then stuffs her facehole on camera for subscribers who send her money.

It’s painful to watch, the things this woman does to her intestinal tract.

She has apparently been having second thoughts about her career.

While filming herself, breathing heavily, she expresses some level of awareness that her fans only want to watch her kill herself with food for their own enjoyment and that she’s gained weight and her health has suffered as a result. “I’m not truly with what I’m doing for a living,” she confides. “It’s easy money.”

Throughout, she very much exudes the vibes of a burned-out employee who’s wondering whether he’s wasting his time on a treadmill and has gone numb inside to cope.

The responsibility for her state ultimately rests with Hungry Fat Chick, but popular culture enabled and glorified this lifestyle — in particular, the “body positivity”/”fat acceptance”/”healthy at any size” pseudo-feminist propaganda movement paired with the food industry’s PR efforts to promote its unhealthy GMO processed garbage as healthy, or at least to muddy the waters. That’s how you get federal nutrition guidelines that rate Lucky Charms as healthier than ground beef.

This is obviously not the way humans are meant to live. It’s profoundly the opposite of what nature intended, actually.

There but by the grace of God go I, and you. Anyone with the right combination of social conditioning, circumstance, and biological predisposition could become a morbidly obese internet star feeding themselves for the sexual gratification of also-psychologically-disturbed men with offbeat fetishes.