'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #58: The MLK Sculpture in Boston Is a Hate Crime

By Stephen Kruiser 1:48 AM on January 23, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

After a lively Slack conversation with our colleagues about the monstrosity of a sculpture that was unveiled in Boston for Martin Luther King Day, Kevin and I decided to give it our special touch.

This is our first foray into art criticism, and I think we did rather well.

Frequent “Unwoke” listeners know that Kevin and I don’t hold much back, but this episode is extra special. Slap some NSFW stickers all over it and keep the kiddies away, this is adult fare. You won’t want to miss it though. It’s the best conversation you’ll hear about whatever the heck that thing that’s polluting the Boston Common is.

We also briefly examine all of the things here in my beloved Sonoran Desert that are trying to kill me.

I am still alive as of the writing of this post.

Enjoy!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.
