Half-Naked Drunk Woman Offers to Sleep With Cop to Avoid DUI Charge

A woman snagged for drunk driving pulled out all the stops to avoid a DUI charge in Arkansas.

The sauced seductress was stopped by a police officer and immediately bolted from her car so fast that she somehow lost her skirt and shoes.

The cop chased — and caught — the thong-clad dipso, who then decided to resist arrest. At one point he threatened to taze her. That’s when the boozy bombshell received her “police bracelets.”

The tipsy tart proceeded to break out all the reasons she shouldn’t be arrested. She opened with such classic hits as, “It’s my birthday.”

“Well, happy birthday,” the officer responds. When that didn’t work, she played the race card for the first time.

“You goin’ do this? You seriously? Slavery? White sh*t?” she implored. When that plot crashed like the Hindenburg, the crocked coquette decided to turn on “the charm.”

“I’m drunk” she began, followed by, “please don’t do that. I will f*ck you.” She then sweetens the pot with, “I don’t have no STDs.”

She offers her wares two more times but the cop is more concerned with making an arrest than starting a new romance and tells her to stop talking three times.

The loaded Lolita pleads and pleads, then hits him with, “this is racist” before the police officer finally gets her in his car.

You can watch the love affair that never was unfold below.

WARNING: Language and Semi-Nudity