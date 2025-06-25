It’s Men’s Health Month: Guys, Get Your Cervical Screening

June is Men’s Health Month, something I did not know. To be fair, men get short shrift in most things, so I am not surprised no one was making a big deal about it. That said, it is a good idea for guys to see their various doctors, specialists, etc., just to make sure that everything is in good working order and no surprises are waiting to manifest themselves later in life. Come to think of it, it’s a good idea no matter what month it is, or what sex you are.

Mrs. Brown once told me the story of how, years before we met, she was working a community health fair in another city in a different state. She was doing blood draws for men, which would be used for PSA panels. By way of a brief explanation, PSA panels are used to help detect the possible presence of prostate cancer. A woman walked up to my wife and said that since she had just turned 50, she wanted a prostate cancer screening. She was informed that since she was a woman and therefore not in possession of a prostate, that particular form of cancer was something about which she need not be concerned. To her credit, she was honestly unaware of that.

I was thinking about that story when I saw this Facebook post from Planned Parenthood of Southern New England:

It's Men's Health Month, and that means highlighting the health needs of ALL men. Trans men are men and need cervical cancer screenings, too. Here are some ways to make cervical cancer screening more comfortable! Insert the speculum yourself Self-collected screening (no-exam) Anxiety medication

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Um… Okay…

This is a treasure trove of comedy gold just waiting to be mined. Talk about the jokes writing themselves, and honestly, someone needs to have a word with the social media manager about that picture. Apparently, Planned Parenthood thinks all men have beer bellies. Many men do have beer bellies. No man has a cervix. In all the doctor visits I have ever been to, no one has ever asked me, "How is your cervix?" Ditto ovaries and uterus.

Nevertheless, cervical cancer is a serious thing, as is prostate cancer. If you have reached the age at which either of these is a concern, please get screened. After all, I need all the readers I can get. And if you have hit 50 and have not had a colonoscopy, schedule one. Granted, the required prep the night before is nothing short of miserable (trust me, get a nice, long book), but the screening itself is easy and is one of the smartest things you can do for yourself.

End of public service announcement.

What is notable about the post is that in its quest to show the world just how socially advanced it is and sensitive it is to non-binary folx, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England has brilliantly demonstrated the fatal flaw in the whole trans argument. That flaw is this: if you were issued a cervix at birth, you are not a man. If you were issued a prostate, you are not a woman. No amount of cutting, pasting, splicing, stitching, amputating, appending, renaming, social media posting, or screaming will change that, no matter how loudly you proclaim your pronouns to the universe, or anyone unfortunate enough to be within earshot.

Simply put, men do not need cervical screenings. Women do, but men do not. The elites can posture all they want, but biology cannot be denied.

