The Morning Briefing: Anti-ICE Dem Officials Could Use Some Quality Gulag Time

There are a lot of things about the 21st century Democrats that make me wish that Elon Musk could get to us Mars faster. As long as he doesn't invite any Democrats to the Martian party, that is.

Back in ancient times — we called them "The 1900s" — not all Democratic elected officials cheered on criminals. No, I'm serious! Many of them were even patriotic Americans — the real kind. We were crazy idealists and thought that things would be that way forever.

The Democrats we are surrounded by today have lost the thread when it comes to things like right and wrong, or being American. I mean the elected Democrats. Once we get away from the coasts, there are regular people who have voted Democrat their whole lives and never once celebrated illegal alien murderers or advocated for the stealth transitioning of 10-year-old children.

A lot of them voted for Donald Trump last year.

It's easy and convenient for a lot of people to look at how far the Dems have gone off the rails and attribute it all to their unhinged, nine-year-long reaction to the political ascendance of President Trump. I would posit that the signs of them getting to this point have been there for a very long time. The signs started really becoming apparent after the 2000 election. They were going to get here eventually, Trump Derangement Syndrome merely sped up the process.

Now they feel that their intense hatred of Trump justifies any aberrant behavior, even if it's criminal.

My good friend Stephen Green wrote a column yesterday about the latest — and one of the most egregious — trips to the wrong side of things by an elected Democrat:

Then there's Cynthia Gonzalez, vice mayor of Cudahy in southeast Los Angeles County. She didn't so much cross Homan's line but launched herself across it in rocket-boosted roller skates, waving pom-poms, and singing, "Let's kill some ICE officers, everybody!" with the combined vocal power of all Three Tenors. "Not for nothing, but I wanna know where all the cholos [gang members] are at in Los Angeles," Gonzalez said in a since-deleted video posted to social media. "18th Street, Florencia. Where's the leadership at?... Now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you... Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing if you're not showing up right now trying to help out and organize." It doesn't take a rocket surgeon to know what Gonzalez means when she tells street gangs to "help out and organize." Those folks aren't exactly known for their skills at printing protest signs and chanting.

That's right, an elected Democratic official is calling for a gang war against federal law enforcement.

Stephen kicked off the column by reminding readers that border czar Tom Homan clearly promised legal consequences for anyone who interferes with ICE officers while they're doing their jobs. He also says that we MAGA types are "itching to see some perp walks," which is most definitely true.

Back in the early days of the Trump 47 administration, my friend and HotAir managing editor Ed Morrissey discussed Dem office holders who were publicly bragging about plans to interfere with anything that Trump tasked ICE with doing. He said that, sooner rather than later, one of them was going to have to be made an example of.

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested for interfering with ICE officers, but was given an almost immediate reprieve by the Wicked Witch of Albany — New York Governor Kathy Hochul. It ended up being more of a fundraising opportunity for Lander than any kind of punishment.

I'm a big fan of rounding up these cretins and giving them a lot of humiliating fundraising email excuses. We'll eventually get the perp walk fix VodkaPundit wrote about and, if sanity eventually prevails, some of these scofflaw Dems will be wearing orange jumpsuits for their photo ops.

Bro just casually collected his cuteness tax 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/72vyKYh5Sn — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 24, 2025

