LA Rioters Helped Illegal Escape ICE

Los Angeles rioters have reportedly committed yet another crime — or crimes — assisting an illegal alien to break out of federal custody.

Assaulting or threatening a federal officer is a crime, of course, as is helping an arrestee escape and shielding illegal aliens. The violent L.A. rioters broke at least three federal laws, and they put ICE agents at severe risk. They need to be punished to the full extent of the law.

Manhattan Institute’s Heather Mac Donald wrote for the Wall Street Journal about the violent mob of leftists who swarmed around ICE agents and helped the criminal the agents had just arrested to escape justice.

Breitbart relayed the story:

The day before, according to the commander I interviewed, a mob of several dozen surrounded two ICE agents taking an illegal alien into custody on Vermont Boulevard. Six men jumped out of a truck and grabbed the handcuffed suspect from the back of the ICE van, threw the suspect into their truck, and fled. The ICE agents gave chase, but without sirens or lights, the pursuit was futile. Neither of these incidents was reported in the press. The commander said the LAPD didn’t put out an alert for its officers to apprehend the fleeing abduction squad, presumably to avoid violating Los Angeles’s sanctuary law, which bans using city personnel for federal immigration enforcement.

Again, it’s very important to understand that the rioters committed multiple serious federal crimes.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers has committed a criminal offense. If you assault the officer with a deadly weapon, you could face up to 20 years in prison. The former definitely describes the L.A. rioters. It is unclear if any deadly weapons were involved in this instance.

Indeed, that isn’t the only federal law that they broke. 8 U.S. Code § 1324 also states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law” or “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” or “aids or abets the commission of any of the preceding acts” violates the law.

Finally, 18 U.S. Code § 752 states:

Whoever rescues or attempts to rescue or instigates, aids or assists the escape, or attempt to escape, of any person arrested upon a warrant or other process issued under any law of the United States, or committed to the custody of the Attorney General or to any institution or facility by his direction, shall, if the custody or confinement is by virtue of an arrest on a charge of felony, or conviction of any offense, be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both

Time to identify, arrest, and charge these leftist rioters with multiple crimes. This lawless, dangerous behavior cannot be allowed to go unpunished.

