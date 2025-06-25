One Remake of an Iconic Movie Sent a Liberal Actress to Therapy; Now She's Rumored for Another

I know several of my colleagues here have covered it, but I have to admit that I didn't pay close attention to the "Snow White" remake hullabaloo from earlier this year. The reason why is that the minute I hear the word "remake," I lose interest. Do something original for goodness' sake.

The other reason is that its star, Rachel Zegler, seemed like a spoiled, arrogant brat, and her behavior turned me off from wanting anything to do with it.

There was her "Free Palestine" social media post that led to her proud Israeli co-star, Gal Gadot, receiving death threats and requiring extra security from Disney.

Then there were her "F*** Donald Trump" and "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace" social media posts.

But what seemed to really irritate people on both sides of the political aisle was her disdain for and attitude toward the classic 1937 Disney version of "Snow White," which she called "dated" and "weird." Thousands of girls would have loved to take on such a historic role and would have done so graciously, and this one just seemed to take it for granted.

The film that never should have been finally debuted earlier this year, and, as expected, it was a flop. But the real victim in all of this was, apparently, Zegler herself, even though she says she's not going to adopt a "victim mindset."

In an interview with i-D magazine that is out this week, the actress claimed that the backlash had an impact on her mental health. She now takes anxiety medication. She also claimed, "My f***ing psychiatrist has seen me through all of it," and her regular medical doctor told her that what she was going through wasn't normal, which she says changed her way of thinking.

"I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it,” she told the magazine, adding, "I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it."

I don't know. It seems like her negativity and victim mindset are exactly what created a lot of the backlash that surrounded her role in the movie, but maybe she's had a change of heart: "And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I’m very lucky to live the life I live."

What she hasn't had a change of heart on is her "Free Palestine" social media posts. The actress was wearing a "ceasefire" bracelet during the interview and doubled down on her stance.

Anyway, if I were producing a movie, especially a family-friendly one, I would choose from one of the thousands of other less controversial actresses available to play a role in it, but apparently, not everyone is that smart. Deadline reported recently that a remake of "The Sound of Music" is in the works, and there is much talk that Zegler will fill Julie Andrews' shoes by playing Maria von Trapp. As Outkick reported today, social media came alive when it heard the news and begged the powers that be in Hollywood to stop this nonsense before it starts. As one guy said, "Everything she touches turns to s***."

Zegler is currently playing Eva Perón in a version of "Evita" — her stage debut on London's West End. Recently, she received some criticism for performing the musical's most popular number, "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," outdoors on a balcony for fans in the street instead of the actual paying audience members, who were forced to watch it on a livestream. News Nation reported last month that box office sales weren't that great anyway.

