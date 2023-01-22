News & Politics

As Ye Sow! Karma Swipes Left on Hit-and-Run Catch-and-Release Thug

By Kevin Downey Jr. 2:15 PM on January 22, 2023
You may recall a viral video showing a 16-year-old “gentleman” named Kristopher Baca as he rammed a mother trying to protect her child.

Baca, a teen with a history of troublemaking, was driving the wrong way down a one-way street — in a stolen car — when he plowed into a woman named Rachel and her toddler. Fortunately, neither was seriously injured. Another motorist rammed his pick-up into Baca’s vehicle to stop him.

Baca did not have a license and was on probation for “spiking a girl’s drink.”

He was shot to death in a driveway this weekend.

FACT-O-RAMA! “Spiking a drink” means he could have added alcohol to the girl’s beverage or something more sinister, like a “roofie.”

Los Angeles’ legendary communist District Attorney (DA) George Gascón, known for his limp-on-crime approach, sentenced Baca to partake in a “diversionary program” with a juvenile probationary camp for five months, a sentence that Rachel found upsetting.

“George Gascón doesn’t value my life or the life of my child, or any other victim out there, and would rather reward the monsters like [underage suspect] by demonstrating to them that their actions have no consequences,” Rachel wrote in a victim impact statement.

Karma swiped left on Baca, now 17, this weekend. He was gunned down in Lancaster, Calif., walking to his grandmother’s house. A red car slowed down as it approached Baca and a gunman fired numerous shots at Baca, who was mortally wounded.

Related: After Two Cops Are Murdered, Gascon Cynically Invokes Willie Horton to Justify Criminal-Friendly Policies

“The universe delivered the justice we weren’t given in court, but a much harsher punishment than he’d have been dealt in a court of law,” Rachel declared to a news outlet.

Rachel makes a great point. If Baca hadn’t just been slapped on the wrist, he might be alive today. The left is dedicated to keeping thugs out of jail — at great peril to innocent people — but also to young wayward teens such as Baca. If he’d been in jail, he wouldn’t have died in a drive-by shooting this weekend. Could he have been rehabilitated? We’ll never know.

Baca’s mom set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Most of the comments left by donors are kind. Most…

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker, looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

