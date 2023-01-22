As Ye Sow! Karma Swipes Left on Hit-and-Run Catch-and-Release Thug

You may recall a viral video showing a 16-year-old “gentleman” named Kristopher Baca as he rammed a mother trying to protect her child.

I love that mom was all about her kid. Picked the stroller up and took the hit. Immediately got up and went for the child. And the truck driver is a hero. Went right for him. pic.twitter.com/rObfkXDKjJ — GODFATHER (@Godfather243) January 21, 2023

Baca, a teen with a history of troublemaking, was driving the wrong way down a one-way street — in a stolen car — when he plowed into a woman named Rachel and her toddler. Fortunately, neither was seriously injured. Another motorist rammed his pick-up into Baca’s vehicle to stop him.

Baca did not have a license and was on probation for “spiking a girl’s drink.”

He was shot to death in a driveway this weekend.

FACT-O-RAMA! “Spiking a drink” means he could have added alcohol to the girl’s beverage or something more sinister, like a “roofie.”

Los Angeles’ legendary communist District Attorney (DA) George Gascón, known for his limp-on-crime approach, sentenced Baca to partake in a “diversionary program” with a juvenile probationary camp for five months, a sentence that Rachel found upsetting.

“George Gascón doesn’t value my life or the life of my child, or any other victim out there, and would rather reward the monsters like [underage suspect] by demonstrating to them that their actions have no consequences,” Rachel wrote in a victim impact statement.

Karma swiped left on Baca, now 17, this weekend. He was gunned down in Lancaster, Calif., walking to his grandmother’s house. A red car slowed down as it approached Baca and a gunman fired numerous shots at Baca, who was mortally wounded.

“The universe delivered the justice we weren’t given in court, but a much harsher punishment than he’d have been dealt in a court of law,” Rachel declared to a news outlet.

Rachel makes a great point. If Baca hadn’t just been slapped on the wrist, he might be alive today. The left is dedicated to keeping thugs out of jail — at great peril to innocent people — but also to young wayward teens such as Baca. If he’d been in jail, he wouldn’t have died in a drive-by shooting this weekend. Could he have been rehabilitated? We’ll never know.

Baca’s mom set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Most of the comments left by donors are kind. Most…