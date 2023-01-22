After Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Charge, His Wife Finds Time to Do This Again

Her husband Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for his 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but on Friday, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria demonstrated that even in crisis, she keeps a calm, steady focus on what’s important: as she pleaded with reporters to leave her husband and family alone, she maintained the fake Spanish accent that she has displayed on numerous occasions in the past, despite being harshly criticized for the fact that she isn’t Spanish at all. The worst thing a person can be in America today is a white American, and so Hilaria Baldwin, formerly known as Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas from Boston, appears determined to keep up her act.

Baldwin’s affected Spanish accent was readily apparent as she told reporters: “On a human level, you guys know I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that. So please leave my family in peace and let this all play out. OK?” Sure, but Hilaria/Hillary’s fakery overwhelmed her plea for compassion. Tim Graham of NewsBusters commented acidly: “With just a dash of Charo.” Former Fox News producer Brian Doherty of CRC Advisors quipped: “I see Hilaria has been working with Hollywood’s master dialect coach. Señor Speedy Gonzales.” Another Twitter user added: “She sound so, how you say, authentic.”

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out about cameras following her family after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter. @NEWSMAX #Baldwin pic.twitter.com/YNgHywNmZu — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) January 20, 2023

Authentic she ain’t. She claimed to be from Spain for years. Yet even after she admitted back in December 2020 that it was all an act, she has kept it up. At that time, when she was outed as the daughter of two old Boston families and not Spanish at all, she made the obligatory Maoist self-incrimination that is de rigueur nowadays. “I am a white girl. Let’s be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there.” But even after all the ridicule she received, Hillary is still pretending to be Hilaria. This reveals an ominous fact: in America today, being white is so demonized that some people will go to virtually any length, no matter how ridiculous it makes them look, in order to avoid the impression that they’re white.

We’ve come full circle. Back in the old South during the Jim Crow days of institutionalized racial discrimination, some light-skinned blacks tried to pass for white in an attempt to avoid the discrimination and harassment that came to blacks all too often in those days. The old folk song “Delia” mentions “men in Atlanta, tryin’ to pass for white.” Way back in the 1980s, a documentary about jazz pioneer Jelly Roll Morton noted, in tones of high indignation, “But he denied his blackness.” Obviously, the producers of the documentary believed that, even in the Jim Crow era, this was a moral failing on Morton’s part. He should have been true to himself. He should have been proud. The same thing could be said today about the Bostonian Hillary Thomas Baldwin.

Instead of being proud of who they are, however, there are still people today who try to pass as members of another race. Besides Hilaria Baldwin, there was the white Jewish professor Jessica Krug, who passed as black for years. So did Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP official who famously turned out not to be a CP at all. Still at it is Shaun King, aka Talcum X, who strenuously insists that he isn’t white despite photographic evidence of his being a light-haired white child before he was woke.

No list of this kind would be complete, of course, without mention of Elizabeth Warren (D-Cherokee Nation), who for years passed as Native American for social approval and career advancement. Despite being as white a woman as you’ll ever find, she was even hailed as the first “woman of color” on Harvard’s faculty.

Muslim “feminist” activist Linda Sarsour is also passing: in a Vox video published in January 2017, she revealed: “When I wasn’t wearing hijab I was just some ordinary white girl from New York City.” But in an April 2017 interview, Sarsour referred to “people of color like me.” All it took was a hijab to enable Sarsour to change races.

Baldwin, Krug, Warren, Dolezal, King, and Sarsour are the vanguard of the society the Left is working hard to create — a society in which being white carries so much of a social stigma that it results in job discrimination and more, and those who are clever and audacious enough to pull it off avoid this opprobrium by passing as being a “person of color.” Or a person from Spain, if you’re Hilaria Baldwin. Today, to be white is to be evil. No wonder an increasing number of white people want to escape the stigma. But with her husband facing a manslaughter charge, Hilaria Baldwin should have the sensitivity to drop the act.