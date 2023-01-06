The Morning Briefing: President Harris Really Stinks at Her Job

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sebastian preferred to savor his pancetta whilst wearing a tie-dyed Dickie and watching reruns of Mr. Belvedere.

While the Democrats are celebrating Fake Insurrection Day — the holiest day on the American Commie Calendar — the rest of us have to dwell here in the real world. A new year usually brings new hope. On our most recent “Five O’Clock Somewhere” VIP Gold chat, Stephen Green and I were talking about what a low bar 2023 has to clear after the last few years.

The malaise that we have been experiencing for the past couple of years has a lot to do with the two people who sit atop the Executive Branch of the United States government. I’ve been through a lot of presidents and vice presidents in my life, and I’ve never seen two bigger bozos in the top two spots than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It’s a two-headed gaffe attack that never lets up. One would be hard pressed to find any speech given by either Biden or Harris since they’ve been in their present positions that has three coherent sentences strung together. Yesterday, the two of them were together and President LOLEightyonemillion took the lead with the verbal slip-ups, revisiting an old favorite of his, which Robert wrote about:

Old Joe Biden held a press conference about the border crisis on Thursday, and it went about the way you’d expect. With a brazen disregard for the facts on the ground, the ostensible president characterized the whole thing as under control and going swimmingly, due to the herculean efforts of the woman to whom he referred as “President Harris.” Yes, that’s right: Old Joe is back at it, busy showing the world that he is not and could not possibly be the man in charge. “I’m not being facetious,” Biden assured onlookers, maintaining the pretense that his entire presidency isn’t a grim joke. “Well, President Harris led this effort,” said the man who bears the title President of the United States. “President Harris” herself nodded reassuringly behind him, not wishing to contradict the man while he was in the midst of praising her marvelous work at solving the nation’s border troubles. Biden went on to say that Harris “led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving. And thanks to her leadership, she’s been able to generate more than 3.2 billion dollars from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.”

Wow, Biden made Princess Cackles both president and competent with just a few sentences.

The real conundrum facing the people who would prefer that Biden be ushered out of office in one way or another is that Harris on deck for the gig. There is plenty of evidence that she isn’t well liked even among Democrats, but they’re the ones who put her in the position to succeed a president who is in rapid mental decline.

A lot of my conservative friends and colleagues continue to insist that the Democrats won’t move forward with Kamala Harris if Biden decides not to run again. I disagree with them, and I offered some of my reasoning in a Morning Briefing at the beginning of December:

Modern Democrats think in terms of diversity checklists. That’s how they ended up with a vice president who is so disliked by her own party that she was run off the 2020 primary stage while it was still 2019. But now they have a vice president who checked off not one, but two HISTORIC FIRST boxes.

Democrats are addicted to their HISTORIC FIRSTS. It’s a habit they aren’t interested in breaking. If Sir Sniffsalot decides he’s too tired to play puppet any longer, they’re going to have an almost impossible time kicking Madame VEEP to the curb. It would fly in the face of everything that they’ve been preaching for decades. The Democrats are no strangers to hypocrisy but casting aside the first female and Black vice president in United States history might be tough for even them to pull off.

What I didn’t mention last month is Harris’s naked ambition. Couple that with a sense of entitlement that makes Hillary Clinton seem shy and retiring and it’s pretty easy to figure out that she won’t be stepping aside for the good of the party.

When President Biden refers to “President Harris” we should all ponder what might happen if she does end up with the title for real. As I wrote last May, I think she exists to make Biden seem coherent.

Of course, we don’t have to worry about any of this if the Republicans figure out a way to thwart the Democrats’ “election anomaly” machine and take back the White House in 2024.

It’s an “if” that seems to get bigger all the time, but it’s still doable.

Have a great weekend!

