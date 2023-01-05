The U.S. Senate Map in 2024 Just Got Better for the GOP

On Thursday morning, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the Michigan Democrat who has served in the Senate since 2001, announced her intention decision not to seek election in 2024, and retire at the end of her term.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” the senator said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the trust the people of Michigan have placed in me. I am also deeply grateful to my incredible staff, who are the best team in the United States Senate. They continue to set the highest standards for service in Michigan and across our country.”

She added, “When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family.”

Stabenow’s retirement is extremely bad news for the Democrats, who have to defend 23 seats, compared to only 10 for the Republican Party. Many of these seats are in red and battleground states — and Michigan is a battleground state that tends to vote blue, but Republicans have been trying to win there.

Even though Gretchen Whitmer was easily reelected in November by more than 10 points and the state House and Senate both became Democrat-controlled, recent statewide races without an incumbent have been much closer. In 2020, now-Rep. John James only narrowly lost to Gary Peters by less than two points for the U.S. Senate.

Stabenow’s retirement definitely puts Michigan on the radar as a potential flip in 2024. Several other incumbent Democrats are rumored to be considering retirement, including Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).